Kayla Nicole Reveals Inspiration Behind Halloween Costume Everyone Thought Was Travis Kelce Shade [Video]

Following widespread interpretation of her "He Wasn't Man Enough for Me" costume as a subtle jab at her former partner, Travis Kelce, and his romance with Swift, Nicole recounted a personal anecdote linking her to the track… and to a girl called Taylor. Kayla Nicole did have someone named Taylor in mind when she dressed up as Toni Braxton for Halloween … but it wasn't Taylor Swift.

Last week, the influencer got the internet talking when she recreated the music video for Braxton's 2000 hit "He Wasn't Man Enough for Me." The video, of course, had many speculating the message behind the costume choice was a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce, with a ton of followers calling it a mic drop moment.

The costume came after others speculated some of the songs on Taylor's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, referenced Nicole.

Appearing on her Pre-Game podcast on Halloween, still wearing the Braxton costume, Kayle opened up about the costume and shared a "very specific memory" about the song that's stuck with her over the years.

"Iconic moment, 2000s legendary record. Let me tell you something about this song. I've been listening to it since it came out," she shared at the top of the episode.

"I have a very specific memory about it growing up. I had a white best friend. Her name was Taylor and her mom's name was Pam," she continued, talking about a very different Taylor. "And she was the only house that I could go over to as a kid because my mom didn't play them type of games."

"I specifically remember driving home from private school in my uniform in the back of a paddy wagon with Taylor, and her mom was playing this song, playing it at the top of her lungs and it was an a ha moment," shared Nicole, who, in that moment, realized, "Wow, white people listen to Black people music as well."

She went on to call it a bonding moment; Nicole did not, however, address any speculation the costume was a dig toward any of her exes.

Fans initially wondered whether Swift was referring to Nicole in the song "Opalite," when Taylor's album dropped last month.

Before dating Swift, Kelce and Nicole were in an on-and-off relationship for five years, ahead of their 2022 split.

In "Opalite," Swift sings about her man's previous partner, saying, "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone. You were in it for real, she was in her phone and you were just a pose." Some fans connected that quote to resurfaced video of Kelce telling Nicole to get off her phone, while Swift later sings, "And don't we try to love love? We give it all we got. You finally left the table, and what a simple thought. You're starving 'til you're not."

Some feel Kayla responded by sharing a clip to social media amid the speculation of Eva Marcille from America's Next Top Model, in which she declares, "I don't compare myself to other girls. I'm Eva. I'm no comparison to anyone else." via: TooFab