Credit: Instagram/@ccole_99

Cameron Cole, the youngest-ever winner of the UK’s “Big Brother,” says a homophobic attack left him with a black eye and facial cuts after a night out celebrating his birthday.

Cole won “Big Brother” in November 2018 — the final series on Channel 5 — and made history at 19 as the show’s youngest UK winner. His coming-out moment inside the house remains one of the franchise’s most iconic scenes. He first came out privately to close friend Lewis F after fellow housemate Cian Carrigan admitted he had a crush on him. Cole also shared that he had only told his mom a few days before entering the show. After he won, Cole dedicated his victory to LGBTQIA+ people who struggle to come out, according to Digital Spy.

Cole’s honesty has also made him a target for homophobic abuse. He recently revealed that someone assaulted him during a night out with friends. Here’s a breakdown of what happened.

Cameron Cole’s Attackers Have Not Been Publicly Identified

Cole says the violence started after an earlier confrontation on Oct. 31, when strangers hurled anti-gay slurs at him. Later, after he got separated from his friends, someone attacked him, according to his Instagram post. The 26-year-old vlogger shared close-up photos showing a swollen, bruised eye and facial cuts.

He posted the photos and a statement on Instagram over the weekend, writing that people “targeted me with homophobia and slurs” and then assaulted him when he was alone. In follow-up posts, Cole thanked friends and supporters, saying he’s “hurting but… fighting,” and added that those who try to divide people “will not win.” Cole didn’t specify the venue or city in his public posts, and publications summarizing his account haven’t cited an open investigation.

“It shook me. It made me feel vulnerable in a way no one should ever have to feel, especially not for just existing and being me,” Cole wrote. “I thank my friend (CARZ) for looking after me and taking care of me, but it should never of come to that.”

Cameron Cole’s Life After “Big Brother” Has Been a Roller Coaster

Credit: Instagram/@ccole_99

After “Big Brother,” Cole stepped back from TV to focus on vlogging and studying psychology in London, according to profiles and his social bios. He’s kept his private life low-key but has spoken openly about facing homophobic abuse in public and online since his win.

“There were a couple of people sniggering and as I walked past, they said the homophobic remark beginning with the letter f,” he told BBC’s Radio 1 Newsbeat. “Somebody, somehow, got my number too. It’s a no-caller-ID and rings me every time I’m on an Instagram Live. They shout a barrage of homophobic remarks and you can’t get a word in edgeways.”

Cole’s experience reflects persistently high levels of anti-LGBTQIA+ hate incidents in the UK. Home Office data show reported hate crimes rose 2% in the year ending March 2025. The same bulletin reported 137,550 hate crimes overall — evidence that the numbers remain alarmingly high.

