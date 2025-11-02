Charlie Sheen Reveals Specifics About His Sexual Relations with Men After Memoir Confession [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 minutes ago

Sheen becomes somewhat explicit while addressing a common misunderstanding, following his disclosure in a new book and documentary about his past sexual encounters with men. Charlie Sheen is addressing a misconception about one of the bigger reveals in his latest memoir. Advertisement

In his recent book, The Book of Sheen, and Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, the actor detailed his sexual encounters with men, saying it feels “f–king liberating” to open up about his past experiences with the same sex after years of keeping it hidden. Now, he’s clarifying something about that reveal.

“When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right?” Sheen explained during an appearance on In Depth with Grant Bensinger. “And it wasn’t that.” Advertisement

“I don’t want to be like, ‘Okay, I did this thing, but this and that part of it didn’t happen,'” he continued. “But it didn’t, you know what I’m saying?”

“I don’t know that that matters, but that’s the only part of it that I’m like, it wasn’t full-fledged, man,” Sheen clarified. “It was that s–t like you’ll experiment with in college. I never went to college, so maybe that explains it.” Advertisement

He added that not being specific about it initially wasn’t “a shame thing.”

When asked by Bensinger whether he believes his drug addiction made him curious, or whether that was something that was always there, he said, “Sitting here, I don’t really know.” Advertisement

“I’m not gonna say, it was absolutely the drugs,” he continued. “There’s two schools of thought: That the drugs open doors that are already somewhere in that house, or that they create them. I don’t know.”

He did, however, add, “It never happened without the insane amounts of crack.” Advertisement

In the Netflix documentary, Sheen shared how it felt to now speak out about his sexual encounters with men.

“Liberating. It’s f–king liberating… [to] just talk about stuff. It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A f–king piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me,” he said in the doc. Advertisement

The Two and a Half Men alum said he started having sex with men amid his drug addiction.

“That’s what started it,” he told PEOPLE. “That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f–king fun, and life goes on.” Advertisement

During an interview with Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America, Sheen admitted he became addicted to sex during that time, claiming he chose to keep his encounters with men a secret because he was being extorted.

“It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion,” he said. “And so at the time, I was just like, ‘Alright, let’s just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.'” Advertisement

As he continued to pay to keep his sexual encounters with men from leaking, the Wall Street star said it felt like being “held hostage.”

“That’s a bad feeling,” Sheen told Strahan.

via: TooFab