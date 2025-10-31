Home > CELEBRITY

Brent Corrigan Reveals Past Seizure—’I Was Placed On Life Support’

Published 4 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/therealbrentcorrigan

Adult film star Brent Corrigan, whose real name is Sean Paul Lockhart, has returned to social media after a three-year hiatus with a shocking update. The 38-year-old hinted at a serious health crisis that kept him out of the spotlight. Fans were left wondering what happened. Now, Corrigan is speaking openly about the event and his path forward.

The Seizure That Changed Everything

After years out of the public eye, Corrigan shared with his fans via X (formerly Twitter) that he had a “massive seizure.” The traumatic event occurred in 2023 and changed everything for the star.

“Hey Lover B’s: As I approach my 39th birthday next week; boy do I have an important life update to share. For those who’ve been wondering where I’ve been, and what I’ve been up to these past few years, here goes…,” Corrigan tweeted.

He continues to explain that he was rushed to the hospital immediately.

“I was placed on life support, but unfortunately, they weren’t able to register any brain activity,” he said.

The episode was sudden and life-threatening. Corrigan credited the medical team for their fast action. He described surviving the seizure as a strange miracle. But it wasn’t until several months later that he could finally go home.

“Ever since, life’s been a lot different, but I’ve been very blessed to be surrounded by my amazing family and friends who have all helped me to ease back into a daily routine,” he continued.

Corrigan thanked his fans and friends for their continued support and well-wishes.

Recovery and Life Now

Since the incident, Corrigan had to relearn basic skills and rebuild his strength. The experience provided him with a new perspective on life. Despite the trauma, Corrigan has found a way to embrace life again.

“Believe it or not, I even started riding horses. And if you know where to look, you can still find me out having a good time on weekends,” he said.

He has not confirmed whether he has returned to adult film work. Recent posts suggest he is focusing on hobbies and recovery instead. And in the spirit of his birthday, which also happens to be Halloween, Corrigan posted a photo in his costume!

Brent Corrigan’s Legacy and Career

Brent Corrigan rose to fame in the early 2000s as one of the most recognizable names in the gay adult film industry. According to Out, he was so popular that his life was brought to the screen in the 2016 film, “King Cobra.” He also appeared in independent projects and used his platform to speak about performer rights and safety.

Now, Corrigan is reclaiming control over his life. He enjoys weekends, hobbies, and independence. His story is a reminder that survival and recovery are possible after life-threatening events. Fans can see him thriving on his own terms.

What are your thoughts on Brent Corrigan’s return and his message about survival? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

