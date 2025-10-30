Home > CELEBRITY

The Girls Are Fighting Over Megan The Stallion’s “Lover Girl” — and She’s Not Here for It

Published 7 hours ago

Megan Thee Stallion Lover Girl music video (1)
Credit: YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion just stepped into her soft era with “Lover Girl,” and the internet has thoughts. The Houston rapper dropped the new single on Oct. 24, sampling a R&B classic. “Lover Girl” features a prominent sample of Total’s 1996 track “Kissin’ You.”

Producer JACOBDIOR flips the sample into a glossy, love-drunk loop. The track marks her second solo single of 2025, following April’s “Whenever.” Megan introduced “Lover Girl” as a vibe, not a debate, but social media quickly turned the conversation messy. When trolls trashed the record, Megan addressed the hate directly. Here’s a look at the criticism she faced and how she responded.

“Lover Girl” has received mixed reviews. 

During an Instagram live stream the weekend of the release, Megan urged Hotties not to fall for “fake” hate. She said some of the drag feels coordinated and bot-boosted. “When I do peep online and see what y’all doing, I feel like y’all get so easily riled up and easily discouraged when y’all know people get paid to talk crazy about me,” Megan said. “Like, don’t it seem a little weird how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate [seems]? It don’t seem right, do it?”

She added, “These are bots; these are paid people. If you scroll through some of these people’s tweets, it be a man that’s been tweeting about sports for eight years.” 

But a love record from a rapper known for precision punchlines and high-octane singles was bound to spark debate. Fan reactions landed all over the map. On Reddit’s r/popheads, some praised the “Kissin’ You” flip and the hook. Others called the chorus repetitive and wanted sharper verses.

“It’s OK. I actually really like the hook. The sample throughout the song is utilized well, and the production is decent, but the middle of the song after the first verse is where it starts to go downhill for me,” one person wrote. Another added, “On my first listen, I feel like it got a little repetitive towards the end, but I also feel like it might grow on me with subsequent listens!”

Megan is fully in her “lover girl” era with Klay Thompson.
Megan Thee Stallion attends the VMAs
Credit: The Mega Agency

Megan’s bars celebrate a man who pours into her, respects her, and keeps the energy peaceful — lyrics that give a nod to her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson. Megan and Klay went public in July when they hard-launched on Instagram and walked the red carpet together at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. She has called him “the nicest person” she’s ever dated and said he makes her feel safe and genuinely happy, per People magazine.

“Lover Girl” arrives after a heavy, career-defining run. In 2024, Megan released her third studio album, “MEGAN,” through her own Hot Girl Productions. She returned months later with the deluxe “MEGAN: Act II.” That campaign capped a two-year stretch that included the snake-themed salvo of “Cobra,” “HISS,” and “BOA,” a sold-out Hot Girl Summer Tour, and a messy legal hurdle.

Did “Lover Girl” hit for you on the first listen, or is it a grower? Comment below!

