The Biggest Revelations from Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary In Her Words

Published 9 hours ago

In songs and music videos, Megan The Stallion is authoritative, audacious, unbothered, self-possessed to the point of arrogance. But this larger-than-life persona masks a deep well of trauma: For the past few years, the rapper, born Megan Pete, has struggled with grief, PTSD, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

In Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, which premiered on Prime Video on Oct. 31, the Houston rapper, 29, takes center stage as she opens up about her highs and lows since her musical breakthrough in 2018.

The film, which was directed by Nneka Onuorah, promises to “follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete,” per the synopsis.

And it does not disappoint. Throughout the film, the “Captain Hook” rapper pulls the curtain back on the death of her mother, the social repercussions of her legal entanglement with Tory Lanez after he allegedly shot her in the foot in 2020 and the toll it all took on her mental health.

Here’s a look at the biggest revelations from Megan’s In Her Words.

Megan reveals she made the decision to pull the plug on her mom

In 2019, Megan’s mom and manager, Holly Thomas, died from brain cancer.

In the documentary, the “WAP” rapper recounts the day her mom landed in the hospital and how she was in a “shambles” after learning she had a brain tumor.

“They had to put her under…she was brain dead,” Megan says. “So I stayed there every day…praying that she could shake back from it.”

Then, Megan reveals she had a difficult decision to make.

“I had to make the decision to pull the plug and she just passed the next day,” she says in tears.

After her mom died, Megan found family in ex-friend Kelsey Nicole Harris. She now feels betrayed by her

After Megan’s mom died in 2019, she says she “forgot” who she was and “lost a lot of confidence.”

“I was so used to my mom telling me what to do and when life started getting crazy I didn’t have her,” she says.

Around that time, she turned to Kelsey to build a sense of “family” and she considered her her “best friend.”

“This s— is deeper than what people see,” Kelsey says in a throwback clip. “We’re sisters.”

The night that Megan was allegedly shot by Lanez, Kelsey was in the car and she later testified in court. During Megan’s testimony, she claimed that Kelsey and Lanez met up and “went to turn the story around.”

“She just really disappointed me and let me down,” Megan says in the documentary. “I would never let somebody like that drag my best friend.”

Megan reveals she went on a mental health retreat in 2022 after experiencing suicidal thoughts

In 2022, Megan went on a mental health retreat after her house was broken into while she performing on Saturday Night Live.

“It was three days. Three days I did not get out the bed. I stayed under the covers and I cried every day,” she says in the documentary, recalling her downward spiral.

And for the first time ever, Megan was experiencing suicidal thoughts. “I would rather not live through this than to have to live with this,” she recalls feeling.

At the retreat, Megan was exposed to different types of therapy and it ultimately helped her get back on track.

When Lanez was charged, she burst into tears

In the documentary, viewers are walked through the day when Megan was waiting to hear the outcome of the trial.

On that day, Megan anxiously waited at her home with loved ones.

When she learned that Lanez was found guilty of various charges, she burst into tears.

“Thank you God,” she says in that moment.

And though he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023, Megan confesses she’s still dealing with people who are “mad at me because I said what happened to me.”

“I do feel like I’m getting to a place where I really don’t care. For the first time since my mom was alive I’m taking care of myself because I want to feel good,” she says.

via: People

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is now streaming on Amazon Prime.