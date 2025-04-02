‘Baddies’ Reality Show Cast Member Arrested for False 911 Call That Led to Death of Young Scooter

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Police have made an arrest a day after the 911 calls for Young Scooter’s death were released.

Demetria Spence, 31, was arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm.

Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, known professionally as the rapper Young Scooter, was killed on March 28 when he reportedly ran from Atlanta police officers who were responding to a report of a violent attack on a woman.

Officers were called to the 200 block of William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta following a 911 call reporting gunfire and a woman being dragged into a home, police said.

When officers knocked on the door of the residence, a man opened it briefly before quickly shutting it.

Police then surrounded the home, and two people attempted to flee the scene.

One returned to the house, while the other jumped two fences before being found injured nearby.

The injured man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities confirmed he was Bailey.

The circumstances surrounding his injuries and death remain under investigation.

Recordings of the call obtained by FOX 5 described a woman bleeding, a child present, and shots fired. “He’s beating her bloody. He’s dragged her back in the house,” the caller said.

The woman described herself as part of a neighborhood watch. She claimed the house had several armed men inside it and was involved in potential drug activity and possible sex trafficking. “There was literally a shooting… literally the neighbors next door, the house of the address that I just gave you, the 273,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher. “There is literally a whole domestic dispute going on. There’s like seven guys that live in this house.”

The woman described a chaotic and dangerous situation, alleging that the men were armed and possibly selling drugs from the home. She said a woman — described as a light-skinned female with black hair, approximately 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds — had been physically assaulted and forced back into the house. “She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside,” the caller said. “She tried to get away. He dragged her back in the house… she’s being held hostage.”

The caller added that the victim was bleeding profusely, particularly from her head, and that a child may have been present during the incident. “She has a baby,” the woman said. “This situation is really serious, and he’s punching her. If you guys don’t get here, she’s going to be really hurt.”

Gunshots were reportedly heard—”three shots,” according to the caller.

The woman reporting the incident was not at the scene. “They’re definitely doing illegal stuff over there and it’s disturbing the area,” she told 911. “You guys need to hurry and get here before she… doesn’t make it.”

Spence was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday after a four-day search.

Her arrest was announced just a few hours after the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released the preliminary cause of death for Bailey.

Young Scooter’s family issued the following statement through their publicist:

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth “Young Scooter” Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance.

Young Scooter was more than just a hip hop artist he was a phenomenal father and mentor to a lot of Atlanta youth pursuing both sports and music. Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from the city and all over the country. At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers.”

Police have not given a reason why she called 911.

It was not immediately clear if she had retained legal representation or when her next court appearance would be.

via: Fox 5 Atlanta