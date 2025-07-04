Fantastic Four & Nip/Tuck Star Julian McMahon Dead At 56

BY: LBS STAFF Published 26 minutes ago

Beloved Australian actor Julian McMahon, aged 56, has died. The Sydney-born star gained fame through roles in TV dramas like Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and FBI: Most Wanted, and was the first to portray Doctor Doom in the 2005 film Fantastic Four.

Actor Julian McMahon, known for his starring roles in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, FBI: Most Wanted and the 2000s Fantastic Four movies, died July 2 in Clearwater, Florida after a private battle with cancer. He was 56.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” McMahon’s wife, Kelly McMahon, said in a statement to Deadline. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon was born in Sydney, Australia, on July 27, 1968. His father, Billy McMahon, served as Prime Minister of Australia from 1971 to 1972. Starting his career as a model, McMahon transitioned to acting with a lead role on the short-lived 1989 Australian daytime soap The Power, the Passion. He segued to another Aussie soap, the long-running Home and Away, where he appeared from 1990-91 before making his feature acting debut as a lead opposite Elliott Gould in the 1992 Australian-American movie Wet and Wild Summer! McMahon then moved to Hollywood and started off his American career the way he did his Australian one — with a role on a daytime soap.

After a stint on NBC’s Another World in 1993, McMahon transitioned to primetime as a series regular on the network’s crime drama Profiler for its four-season run. He went on to join the WB’s popular supernatural drama Charmed for a three-season starring turn as the demonic Cole Turner.

Next up, McMahon landed his first series lead when he and Dylan Walsh headlined Ryan Murphy’s hit plastic surgery drama Nip/Tuck, which ran on FX for six seasons and earned him a Golden Globe nomination for playing the handsome, charming (and promiscuous) Dr. Christian Troy.

The role established McMahon as a TV leading man, with his status reaffirmed when he was tapped as the star of CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted. He played team leader Jess LaCroix from the FBI’s Most Wanted Unit for three seasons before his surprise March 2022 exit.

McMahon’s TV resume also includes a series regular stint on Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways. In features, he is best known for his starring role as Dr. Doom in Tim Story’s two Fantastic Four movies, the 2005 Fantastic Four and the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. McMahon’s film credits also include Premonition, RED, Paranoia, You’re Not You, Swinging Safari, and most recently, the 2024 The Surfer and The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.

His final role was on Netflix’s murder mystery series The Residence. In a full-circle moment, McMahon tapped into his roots for the part, playing the Australian Prime Minister.

via: Deadline