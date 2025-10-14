Singer D’Angelo Dead at 51 Following Private Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

BY: Denver Sean Published 8 hours ago

According to reports, singer D’Anglo has died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 51.

Marc Lamont Hill took to X (formerly Twitter) to break the news.

“My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace,” Hill wrote.

DJ Premier also took to X to express his condolences. “Such a sad loss to the passing of D’angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’ Love You KING.”

May he rest in peace.

D’Angelo — born Michael Eugene Archer — didn’t just make music; he shifted the sound of a generation. With his signature blend of classic R&B and hip-hop, he became one of the leading forces behind the rise of neo soul. His 1995 debut album, Brown Sugar, was a cultural moment. It earned critical praise, topped charts, and gave us timeless hits like “Brown Sugar” and “Lady,” cementing his status as a fresh new voice in R&B.

In those early years, D’Angelo’s talent caught the attention of the industry’s best. He worked with icons like Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Angie Stone, and co-produced “U Will Know” for Black Men United — a track that became an anthem of its time.

Then came Voodoo in 2000, and everything changed. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and earned him a Grammy for Best R&B Album. “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” wasn’t just a single — it was a cultural reset. That video. That vocal performance. It won him the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and pushed him even deeper into the spotlight.

As his star rose, comparisons to legends like Marvin Gaye and Prince followed. But the intense pressure and the way the industry turned him into a sex symbol took a toll. Behind the scenes, D’Angelo battled personal demons, including alcoholism, which eventually led to a long break from music.

More than a decade later, he returned on his own terms. Black Messiah (2014) wasn’t just a comeback album — it was a statement. Musically complex and socially charged, it reminded the world why his artistry mattered.

With powerful live performances, including a standout SNL appearance, and sold-out tours around the globe, D’Angelo reclaimed his place as one of music’s most influential voices.