Doja Cat used the rollout of her new album “Vie” to spark a much-needed convo about loving bisexual partners. In an interview coinciding with her album release, the singer set the record straight (no pun intended) on outdated stereotypes. Here is a look at what Doja had to say about dating bisexual men.

Doja Cat stands up for bisexual lovers.

The moment came when Interview Magazine asked Doja about red flags in relationships during her “Vie” release party. Her answer flipped expectations. “Red flags that I ignore are sounding a little bit gay or acting a little bit gay,” she said. When the interviewer agreed, saying, “I love a bisexual man,” Doja doubled down. “Yeah, I love a bisexual man! If my man is a little femme, I have no problem with that.”

Doja even discussed her outlook on unconditional love. She mused that people are “programmed to feel a certain way from childhood,” and we have to pinpoint the biases that block us from loving fully. “I think that we are programmed to feel a certain way from childhood, and there’s things that get in the way of unconditional love,” Doja explained. “And if we don’t find or pinpoint those things that help us get past those issues or those roadblocks, then we can’t give unconditional love. You have to unconditionally love yourself in order to do that for someone else.”

Doja Cat’s relationship with the LGBTQIA+ community has been complicated.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing between Doja and the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2018, before “Say So” made her a household name, she faced backlash for resurfaced tweets that included a homophobic slur she used as a teenager. “Does saying f**t mean you hate gay people? I don’t think I hate gay people. Gay is ok,” she wrote, according to Capital FM. Doja later deleted the tweets and issued a genuine apology, admitting she had messed up. The early controversy left some questioning whether she was an ally at all.

However, Doja’s public support for the LGBTQIA+ community has grown dramatically. In a 2019 Instagram Live, she casually opened up about her own sexuality. “I like both. I like dicks, and I also like… people I can have sex with. You can kind of have sex with anyone, right?” she said, according to Seattle Gay News. That offhand comment had fans thinking Doja might not be straight herself – essentially hinting that she’s sexually fluid – though she didn’t slap a label on it.

In 2021, she surprised fans by going public with a girlfriend, British pop artist Bree Runway. Doja tweeted out, “I have a girlfriend and I’m going public @breerunway,” confirming the rumors with some cute couple pics, per Seattle Gay News.

Doja’s anti-biphobia stance comes through in “Vie.” The title, which means “life” in French, reflects her message of living unapologetically. While she keeps her personal life private and hasn’t defined her sexuality publicly, her words, actions, and lyrics show clear allyship and connection with the LGBTQIA+ community.

