Doja Cat Is “Incredibly Disappointed” With The Narrative People Push About Her

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Being heavily criticized is something that often comes with reaching high levels of fame, but Doja Cat has had enough of the twisted image that is being portrayed of her.

In a clip from Apple Music’s Rap Life Review podcast went viral, earlier this week. The hosts debated Doja’s standing in hip-hop, and in turn, brought up some of her past controversies.

“I don’t want to stand up for myself in regards to all of these lies being told because to be honest I don’t think it will make a difference,” Doja Cat wrote. “Maybe I’m wrong and maybe it would. Ive just learned to let ignorance be and let people learn and use their own discernment. If you watch the ‘news’ and believe it all what kind of person does that make you? I’m enough. My music is enough. My word is enough. Everything following that is everyone else’s problem but mine.” When one user asked whether the criticism made her mad, she wrote back: “I’m more angry than you know and incredibly disappointed.”

As for the Rap Life Review discussion, Ebro Darden remarked that Doja Cat is “playing with white people too much.” He also brought up a previous interview he did with Doja, in which she explained her decision to wear a t-shirt with the alt-right comedian Sam Hyde on it. At the time, she admitted she didn’t realize the political implication of doing so. She said: “You can’t know everything and me wearing a t-shirt of somebody who I thought was funny is ‘an attack on people’? It’s not an attack. It didn’t affect the world in a way where we now have to look behind our backs. We don’t.”

Another controversy hit Doja Cat back in May 2020, when she was accused of participating in online chatrooms tied to white supremacist groups. She vehemently denied the allegations at the time. The latest drama comes as Doja continues to prepare for the release of her next album, Vie.

via: HNHH