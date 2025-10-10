Home > NEWS

’Real Housewives of Potomac’ Stars Dr. Wendy and Eddie Osefo Arrested on Fraud Charges

Published 12 hours ago

Dr. Wendy Osefo, star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and her husband Eddie have been booked on criminal fraud charges in Maryland.

Legal documents show Wendy is facing 16 charges in total, including seven felony counts for allegedly providing false or misleading information in a fraud case involving more than $300, along with one misdemeanor count for allegedly making a false statement to an officer.

Here’s the deal … police say the couple reported a burglary in April last year … the couple claimed they found their bedroom ransacked after returning from a trip to Jamaica. We told you about that incident at the time.

According to the prosecution’s bail recommendation documents obtained by TMZ … the couple reportedly told police several designer bags and jewelry had been stolen — but get this … Carroll County sheriff’s deputies allege Wendy was later seen in a social media post wearing a diamond ring she reported stolen!

Additionally, an investigation determined numerous items the Osefos claimed were stolen had been purchased, then returned to the store “where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary.” The documents indicate the couple had claimed a $450,000 personal property loss to an insurance company.

Wendy joined RHOP in Season 5 and was, until recently a college professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Wendy is also a journalist and a part-time political commentator for The Hill and MSNBC.

She holds degrees from Temple University and Johns Hopkins, as well as a Ph.D. from Rutgers University in public affairs and community development.

This development comes just weeks after fellow RHOP cast member Karen Huger was released from jail after serving six months of a one-year sentence following back-to-back DUIs.

No further statements from Wendy or Eddie have been released at this time.

Story developing …

