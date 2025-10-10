BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Huntr/x, the fictional K-pop girl trio from Netflix’s surprise hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” is now a platinum-selling group. The trio, which consists of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, balances idol life with demon hunting. In the film’s universe, they sell out stadiums by day and slay demons by night.

Advertisement

Songwriter EJAe provides Rumi’s vocals, while American artists Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami voice Mira and Zoey. In the movie, Arden Cho voices Rumi, and May Hong and Ji-young Yoo voice Mira and Zoey.

“Golden” shattered expectations for a new K-pop act. The track made history as the first female-led K-pop song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the group has hit another milestone — “Golden” is officially a platinum-selling track.

Advertisement

“Golden” has gone platinum in the U.S.

On Oct. 7, EJAe, Nuna, and Ami hit the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for their first full live TV performance of “Golden.” After their performance, Fallon surprised the crowd by announcing the platinum certification, and the audience erupted in cheers.

Certified double platinum by the RIAA in October, “Golden” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks, ending with the chart dated Sept. 25. During that stretch, the song drew 33.8 million U.S. streams and 33.9 million radio airplay impressions in a single week, according to Billboard. Overseas, “Golden” hit No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart for seven non-consecutive weeks and reached the top of the charts across several Asian markets.

Advertisement

Alongside its platinum milestone, “Golden” became an award-season favorite. It won Best OST at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards and earned an MTV VMA nomination for Song of Summer.

“KPop Demon Hunters” has become a full-blown phenomenon.

Credit: The Mega Agency

The hype goes far beyond its music. The animated action-musical film “KPop Demon Hunters” became a mega-hit on its own. Released simultaneously on Netflix and in select theaters as a sing-along event, the movie found instant success. The story follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey as they balance sold-out K-pop concerts with fighting a rival demon boy band, the Saja Boys.

Advertisement

According to PopFiltr, Netflix reported that “KPop Demon Hunters” became its most-watched original film ever, racking up more than 325 million global views. In theaters, the sing-along screenings exceeded expectations, earning about $19.2 million in just a few weeks. Critics loved it too — the film holds a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The digital footprint is also massive. Spotify reports the “Demon Hunters” soundtrack has over 58 million monthly listeners. Additionally, PopFiltr reports that there are more than 3.7 million TikTok videos using its music. Throughout it all, Huntr/x (and the cast) have consistently thanked the fans.

Advertisement

“I think it’s one thing to hear our song on the radio, but to hear it come out of a child, live?” Ami told the Los Angeles Times. “In H Mart, my favorite place? … I just cried at H Mart.”

Which KPop Demon Hunters song is stuck in your head right now — “Golden” or another track from the soundtrack?

Advertisement