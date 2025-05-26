BY: Kara Johnson Published 3 hours ago

As summer 2025 approaches, Spotify has unveiled its annual “Songs of Summer” playlist — a curated collection of tracks the platform predicts will define the season. Every year, Spotify’s music experts analyze streaming data, cultural trends, and emerging hits to forecast the songs about to blow up, and the 2025 list is already sparking conversations.

This tradition has become a fan-favorite ritual, not just for setting the tone of summer, but for spotlighting who’s shaping the sound of the moment. This year’s lineup is inspiring, with a strong presence of LGBTQIA+ artists delivering everything from sun-soaked pop bangers to emotionally layered ballads. Their contributions reflect the diversity and creativity driving global music culture forward. Here are five LGBTQIA+ artists on Spotify’s Songs of Summer 2025 list.

1. Lady Gaga – “How Bad Do U Want Me”

Pop icon Lady Gaga returns to the dancefloor with “How Bad Do U Want Me,” an electrifying track pulsing with club-ready beats and fierce theatricality. Known for blending glam, pop, and house influences, Gaga’s sound continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in queer liberation and spectacle.

2. Charli XCX – “360”

Charli XCX drops “360,” a punchy hyperpop banger with a futuristic edge. Her sound is a kinetic blend of electro-pop, club beats, and irreverent lyrics, appealing to the internet-savvy generation of LGBTQIA+ fans who love bold, experimental pop. The track is slick, sassy, and perfectly primed for blasting in a convertible or rooftop party. Charli continues to be a fearless tastemaker, always one step ahead of the pop curve.

3. KATSEYE – “G.N.O.”

Rising group KATSEYE brings a rebellious spirit with “G.N.O.,” short for “Girls’ Night Out.” Their track channels high-energy dance-pop with fierce feminine energy and layered harmonies. Their sound mixes glossy production with bratty fun, perfect for a carefree summer anthem.

4. JENNIE – “like JENNIE”

JENNIE, of BLACKPINK fame, delivers solo sass with “Like JENNIE,” a self-assured bop that fuses K-pop gloss with trap and hip-hop influences. Her style is sleek, bold, and empowering, offering a confident anthem for taking up space and owning your vibe.

5. Florence + The Machine – “Say My Name – Remix” (with Morgan Seatree)

Florence Welch, a longtime ally and fluid in her artistic expression, lends her haunting vocals to a dreamy, house-inflected remix of “Say My Name.” The track blends alternative rock roots with euphoric electronica, marrying poetic lyricism with dancefloor euphoria.

Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Voices in Summer Music

The inclusion of these LGBTQIA+ artists in Spotify’s “Songs of Summer 2025” highlights the vital role queer voices play in shaping the sound of today’s mainstream music. From Gaga’s theatrical house revival to Charli XCX’s neon-lit pop futurism, these artists bring boldness, innovation, and joy to the season.

As their songs dominate playlists, they also push boundaries, celebrate self-expression, and create space for listeners to feel seen. Whether you’re dancing under the stars or riding solo with the windows down, this year’s soundtrack proves summer is always better with a little queer magic.

Which LGBTQIA+ artists on Spotify’s Songs of Summer 2025 are your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

