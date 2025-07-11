BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Prom season got a fierce makeover when 16-year-old student Alfie Smith sashayed into the Orchard School Bristol event in full drag. Rocking a hot pink Barbie-inspired gown, blonde beehive wig, and pink smoky eye makeup, Smith didn’t just walk into the venue — he owned the room.

Alfie Smith stunned the world in drag at prom.

When Smith arrived as his drag persona ESME, the world took notice. The teenager quickly went viral, with folks cheering him on from across the world. Smith traces his passion for drag back to age eight. He watched a BBC Three documentary featuring 16-year-old Jamie Campbell, whose story later inspired the hit musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” His drag persona, ESME DOLL, blossomed from that moment.

“ESME DOLL is probably the biggest contributing factor to who I am today,” Smith told Pink News. “She helped me figure out my sexuality, my confidence, and everything that makes you an individual. Drag has helped me massively, and I cannot thank the art form enough.”

Despite battling nerves on the ride to the venue, Alfie’s anxiety vanished the moment ESME DOLL stepped onto the red carpet. “I was greeted with cheers, screams, and the biggest round of applause,” he says. “It confirmed to me that I went in drag for me and because I love this side of myself.” The cheers and applause echoed long after he entered — classmates also voted him “most likely to be famous.”

Alfie Smith’s parents and friends were very supportive.

Smith’s parents stood beside him every step of the journey. His mom sketched initial dress designs, while his dad helped source the perfect wig. The teen also received overwhelming support from school officials. One English instructor even displayed ESME DOLL’s drag show poster in the classroom.

The prom was more than a viral moment in Smith’s school career. He’s hoping that his decision to live authentically helps to inspire other LGBTQIA+ teens. “These times are so hard for trans people, so please — if there are trans kids or staff at your school — look out for them, give them the support they need, and be that trusted adult who will fight for them,” Smith exclaimed. “Being out and proud, living your authentic life, will inspire others to do the same! We’re in 2025 — we need to help make that change.”

Smith is not the first UK teen to show up to prom in drag. In 2024, Lewis Fully turned heads when they pulled up as their drag alter ego, Kendall Cursed. Fully first discovered drag through TikTok, where they stumbled on clips of local RuPaul’s Drag Race hopefuls. ”I was a bit nervous driving there, but once we pulled up, I was completely fine,” Fully told Pink News. “I hadn’t told many people that I had planned to come in drag – then when I got out of the car, everyone cheered.”

For both teens, showing up in drag was a huge statement. “Even if I only inspired one person that night, that is enough for me,” Smith said.

If someone showed up to prom in drag at your school, would they have been embraced or bullied? Comment below!

