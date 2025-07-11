BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard are officially done. The reality TV star and rapper — who now goes by Amber Rose Howard — filed for divorce on July 1, just six months after the couple quietly tied the knot.

Fans noticed the energy shift long before the divorce news broke, and speculation only intensified once rumors about Howard’s sexuality started recirculating. In 2023, a civil lawsuit accused the former NBA star of coercive same-sex encounters, though Howard denied wrongdoing and insisted any interactions were consensual. According to ESPN, the case was dismissed in August 2024, but whispers have followed him ever since.

Now, Howard’s relationship with Luciani has come to an end. Let’s take a look at the couple’s relationship and what could have prompted their divorce.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani were only together briefly.

Howard and Luciani seemed as if they were destined for marital bliss. Though both kept their cards close, Luciani and Howard quietly linked up sometime in mid-2024. In December 2024, the couple broke their silence. Luciani posted a photo of her hand showing off her bling. “I was enjoying you so much out of the public eye, but here we are,” she captioned the clip, per People magazine. “Thank you for bringing me back to the world. Anything I say or fuss about, the first thing you say is ‘Did you pray about it?’ Then I realized I hadn’t been praying much lately at all.”

Just over a month later, Luciani and Howard said, “I do.” They tied the knot in January, in a low-key Georgia ceremony. No bridal gown reveals or celebrity-studded guest lists popped up — just a few clips from Howard referring to his “honeymoon.” However, the love did not last long.

The reality star filed for divorce from the NBA legend after just six months of marriage. Luciani said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation,” in documents obtained by People magazine. The couple also received a mutual restraining order.

Rumors have followed Dwight Howard’s career for years.

Howard has been the subject of rumors surrounding his sexuality for years. In 2023, when questioned about the chatter during an appearance on “Shade 45,” he snapped. “Is this what you wanna talk about?” Howard responded. “I have been viral for several things, and what I do in my personal life is nobody’s f****g business. I’ll keep going. It’s nobody’s business. And if you’re inquiring, why?”

In 2018, a trans YouTuber named Masin Elijè claimed she and Howard had a past fling — and that he’s bisexual. Howard vehemently denied the chatter and fired back with a defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuit against her, aiming to clear his name and slam the brakes on the rumor mill, Vlad TV reports. Howard ultimately dropped the lawsuit, but the drama did not end there.

A more serious claim surfaced when Stephen Harper sued Howard in July 2023, accusing him of sexual assault and battery. Harper alleged that a consensual meetup turned non-consensual, and he sought damages for the trauma. Howard blasted the allegations as “completely unsubstantiated,” insisting their encounter was mutual. Harper dropped his lawsuit with prejudice — meaning he can’t refile those same claims — and the case closed for good.

