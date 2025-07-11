Home > CELEBRITY

Is Porsha Williams LGBTQIA+? The “RHOA” Star Responds to Speculation

BY: DM

Published 3 hours ago

Porsha Williams walks the red carpet.
Credit: The Mega Agency

Porsha Williams has found herself at the center of swirling rumors about her sexuality ever since that explosive “rap-gate” moment on ”The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” At the time, Kandi Burruss stunned viewers — and her castmates — when she alleged that Williams propositioned her during a late-night glamping trip, suggesting they “get busy” on the dance floor. Burruss went so far as to quip that Porsha becomes an “aggressive lesbian” when she’s had a few drinks. 

Fans are wondering if there is any truth to the rumors, so we did some digging. Here is a look at what Williams has said about her LGBTQIA+ identity. 

Porsha Williams has denied that she is a lesbian. 
Porsha Williams at Celebrity Apprentice premiere
Credit: The Mega Agency

When Burruss suggested that Williams was a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, the GoNaked Hair founder denied the claims. Williams insisted the comment was just “shade” and called it her “personal business.” She also denied ever trying to have sex with Burruss. Later, she accused Kandi of hypocrisy and pointed to Burruss’s own past flirtations and threesomes as proof that the “confession” cut both ways.

In June, Williams finalized her divorce from businessman Simon Guobadia. In her first post-divorce People magazine cover story, Porsha called the split a “nightmare,” citing trust issues and legal battles over her ex’s immigration status as the breaking point. Williams also said she’s prioritizing healing and self-discovery. It was here that some interpreted her talk of “self-discovery” as a potential hint that she might explore dating beyond the traditional male–female dynamic.

“It’s lonely. I can’t connect with other men,” Williams said. “You would think I’m dating already and stuff, right? People try to introduce me. But it’s just… when it’s not the same, it’s not the same.”

Williams has not publicly declared herself a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, nor has she adopted any labels. Her own statements have focused on healing, self-care, and co-parenting, not on coming out. Additionally, her public relationships—from ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley to Guobadia — and her social media presence suggest that she is heterosexual. 

Kandi Burruss called Porsha Williams out for her LGBTQIA+ views. 
Kandi Burruss attends BET Awards 2025
Credit: The Mega Agency

Despite Williams denying she was a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, rumors persist. Some point to a 2017 TMZ interview in which Kandi called Porsha a “self-hating hypocrite” for once condemning gays in a church sermon — and then allegedly hooking up with women herself. 

“I feel like she’s had her own experiences with women, so she should not have anything to say about anyone else,” Burruss said. “I think the problem is that some people are not comfortable with themselves. And so they have a lot of negative things and hate to spread about others, and that’s when it’s not cool. If you are comfortable with yourself, you just shouldn’t say anything.”

But without a clear, self-adopted label from Porsha, there’s no confirmation she’s ever seriously explored a same-sex relationship. If she chooses to explore dating women — or to declare herself bisexual, pansexual, or otherwise — she’ll likely do so on her own terms. The only thing certain is that she’s back on “RHOA” and free to date who she pleases. 

Do you think Porsha owes the public any clarification about her sexuality, or is it nobody’s business but hers?

