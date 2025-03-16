Dwight Howard Demands Ex-GF Be Found in Contempt for Allegedly Defaming Him, She Fires Back

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Dwight Howard is escalating his child support case with ex Tiffany Render and is demanding that she be found in contempt of court.

Howard, 39, filed a petition, obtained by In Touch, on January 8, in Georgia court. In his filing, he claimed that Tiffany violated the terms of a November 2024 court order regarding their daughter.

He claimed Tiffany has “failed and refused to consider the best interest of the minor child and to ensure that her best interests and welfare are paramount and to ensure that the minor child is not exposed to disparaging remarks about [Dwight].”

“Specifically, [Tiffany] has willfully failed and refused to comply with those requirements and has continued to speak negatively, and publicly, about [Dwight] defaming his name and character and has done so in a manner in which the minor child is exposed to same,” Dwight’s lawyer wrote.

Dwight’s petition read, “[Dwight] shows that [Tiffany’s] failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the Order was willful and intentional, notwithstanding her ability to do so, and [Tiffany] should be found to be in willful contempt of this Court.”

In addition, Dwight put his ex on notice not to destroy or get rid of any videos, emails or texts related to the case.

Dwight’s lawyer noted, “[Tiffany] is further notified that a failure to comply with this notice may result in sanctions for any destruction or failures to preserve any such evidence, including, without limitation, adverse inferences against [Tiffany] at trial, as well as an award of expenses and attorney’s fees necessitated by such conduct.”

Dwight demanded Tiffany be held in contempt and be ordered pay his legal fees.

Tiffany tells In Touch she believes Dwight is accusing her of contempt for filming a reality show with this other ex, Royce Reed.

The show, Ladies of Orange County FL, completed filming and is currently being shopped around, Tiffany tells In Touch. She denied defaming Dwight, despite his claims in his petition.

A hearing has been set for March 27.

As In Touch first reported, last year, Dwight and Tiffany have been fighting in court since November 2023, when Dwight filed a petition for full custody. The exes had initially hashed out a deal in early 2023, but Dwight claimed it was in Layla’s best interest to live with him full time.

Dwight accused Tiffany of moving from Georgia, where they all lived, to Florida with Layla, without informing him. In addition, he had issues with TikTok videos that Layla had posted while in the custody of Tiffany.

The ex-NBA star said the videos included Layla flipping off the camera as well as wearing “scantily clad” and “age inappropriate” clothing with “vulgar, sexual songs” played in the background.

On top of that, Dwight said he had problems with Tiffany filming a reality show and allowed their daughter to film for it. “[Tiffany] has demonstrated an inability to maintain a healthy home environment in which to raise the minor child,” Dwight’s lawyer said in the petition.

“[Tiffany] has compromised the safety and well-being of the minor child.” Dwight asked that his $3,000 per month in child support be terminated and custody awarded to him. Tiffany scoffed at the accusations.

She said Dwight was aware of her move.

She claimed both her and Dwight were aware of the TikTok videos and both “addressed” the issue with Layla. She also denied allowing Layla to film for the reality show. After a trial, the court awarded Dwight primary custody of Layla. Now, he’s dragging Tiffany back to court.

via: In Touch Weekly

