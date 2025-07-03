BY: DM Published 10 hours ago

Beloved singer-actress Rebekah Del Rio was found dead at her Los Angeles home on June 23. Del Rio’s music and screen contributions made her a cult favorite. A San Diego native of Mexican, Italian, and Sephardic heritage, she first rose to international attention in the 1990s when her debut album “Nobody’s Angel” topped the Dutch charts.

She later moved to Nashville after landing a country record deal, but her haunting Spanish cover of Roy Orbison’s “Crying,” titled “Llorando,” changed everything. David Lynch heard the track, and it stopped him cold. He cast her in 2001’s “Mulholland Drive,” where she appeared as the ghostly figure “La Llorona” in Club Silencio. In one of the film’s most unforgettable scenes, Del Rio sings “Llorando” a cappella before collapsing mid-performance, shaking audiences.

Her voice, her style, and her energy left a permanent mark. Now, as fans grieve, many are asking what happened to Del Rio? Here’s what we know so far about her cause of death.

What caused Rebekah Del Rio’s death?

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Del Rio died in her residence, but officials have disclosed no cause of death. Her death, at age 57, was confirmed by the county coroner’s office. The office shared with People magazine only that she died at home, and gave no further details. The Medical Examiner’s office currently lists the cause as “deferred,” meaning the investigation is ongoing. No official cause — such as illness, overdose, or foul play — has been announced by authorities.

Del Rio’s passing was first revealed to fans by her family. Her nephew, Dan Coronado, posted on Facebook on June 25. “Just found out my Tia Becky passed away, and we literally just saw her on Father’s Day,” Coronado wrote via People magazine. “So grateful the kids got to hear her sing, and also that I didn’t listen to her and secretly recorded the moment. Her stage name was Rebekah Del Rio, and she and my Uncle Phil came up with that name together.”

Del Rio’s publicist and management haven’t released any formal statement beyond the family’s tribute on social media. So far, no reports connect her death to any known medical condition. Still, Del Rio had been open about her personal struggles. In past interviews, she revealed that she lost her only son to cancer in 2009. Later, she endured a “botched biopsy” that, according to The Independent, left her disabled and even homeless for a period.

Rebekah Del Rio had a storied career.

In addition to “Mulholland Drive,” Del Rio continued to work with Lynch and other notable artists. She teamed up again with David Lynch for the Showtime revival “Twin Peaks: The Return,” where she brought his haunting poem “No Stars” to life onstage. She also lent her voice to major film soundtracks — singing in Richard Kelly’s “Southland Tales” and contributing to the scores for “Sin City,” “Man on Fire,” and “Streets of Legend.”

Del Rio didn’t just stay in one lane either. Her music spanned rock ballads and soulful covers, with projects like her 2011 album Love Hurts Love Heals and her 2021 single “Adios” showcasing the same raw, emotional power that defined her film work. She collaborated with big names like Il Divo and Danny Elfman, and just two weeks before her death, she hit the stage live at a “Mulholland Drive” charity screening — reminding the world she was still very much in her bag.

