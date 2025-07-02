BY: DM Published 22 hours ago

Independence Day falls on Friday, and city streets, rooftops, and backyards are already buzzing with plans to turn up for America’s birthday. July 4 marks the day in 1776 when the U.S. declared independence from Britain, but the celebration has evolved over centuries.

Congress made it a federal holiday in 1870, and by 1941, it became a paid day off. But the holiday’s history is complicated —enslaved people weren’t free in 1776, and many marginalized communities were excluded from those early freedoms. These days, folks still light up fireworks and throw down on the grill, but many also use the day to reflect and reclaim space.

Whether you’re trying to go full red-white-and-booty shorts or just chill out with the fam, there are a million ways to celebrate without playing into tired traditions. Here are five ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, from fun shindigs to stay-at-home spectacles.

1. Host a BBQ

Yes, the BBQ is classic, but let’s remix it. Bring out the jerk chicken, adobo ribs, collard greens, or vegan jackfruit sliders. Make it a potluck with your crew and represent where you’re from through food. Add a spades table, a domino corner, and a playlist that mixes Luther with Latto, and now you’re really eating. Independence Day can also be a day to celebrate your roots while still having a bomb time on the grill.

2. Watch the Fireworks

Skip the crowded park scene and take it to the top—literally. Grab some blankets, snacks, and a Bluetooth speaker, then hit up a rooftop or parking garage with a view. Fireworks from above hit differently. Bring friends, pour some drinks, and make a night of it under the stars. Bonus points if someone brings a camera for sparkler shots or long-exposure pics.

3. Host a Paint-N-Sip

Grab some canvases and make it a celebration of liberation. Paint portraits, protest art, or affirmations of joy and freedom. Mix in music from Nina Simone to Solange, pour the mimosas or mocktails, and just have fun. July 4th can feel complicated, so make it a space that honors where we are and how far we’ve come.

4. Get Crafty With the Kids

July 4 is the perfect excuse to break out the glue sticks, glitter, and good vibes. Paint red, white, and blue flower pots and plant something together to symbolize growth. Whip up firecracker popsicles with layers of strawberry, coconut milk, and blueberries for that red-white-and-blue look without the food dye. You can also make confetti poppers out of toilet paper rolls or design affirmation posters about what freedom really means.

5. Take Time for Yourself

Sometimes the most radical thing you can do on a national holiday is stay home and take care of yourself. Light your incense, journal, stretch, and cry if necessary. This day can still be yours. Rest is resistance, especially for Black and brown bodies in a country that hasn’t always shown love back. Reclaim the holiday by doing what you need, on your time.

However you celebrate — turnt or tranquil — make it yours. Let July 4 be a reminder that your joy, your voice, and your way of showing up matter more than any fireworks show.

How would you like to celebrate the Fourth of July? Comment below!