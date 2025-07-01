Aubrey O’Day Reveals How Diddy Trial Has Affected Her Sex Life

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 minutes ago

The Danity Kane singer also shared whether or not she’s “accepted all possibilities” in regards to a verdict.

Aubrey O’Day is opening up about how Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial has affected her personally.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Danity Kane singer revealed that for one thing, Diddy’s trial has negatively impacted her love and sex life.

Advertisement

“You know, there’s nothing that can really murder your sex life that’s bigger than the Diddy trial. And I talked to Homeland Security over a year and something ago,” O’Day told the outlet while promoting the series, Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind. “I haven’t been interested [in dating]. I haven’t had sex in years.”

The Making the Band alum added that she hasn’t been romantically involved with a man since her past relationship with ex Pras, though she didn’t specify how long ago this was.

“I just haven’t had sex in a while,” she admitted. “I’m not really interested.”

Since early May, Combs, 55, has been on trial for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s maintained his innocence throughout.

Advertisement

If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

O’Day — who has spoken out against Diddy for years — has been weighing in on Combs’ trial on a special edition of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast, titled Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial.

While speaking with Us Weekly, the reality star revealed whether or not she’s “accepted all possibilities” in regards to a verdict, noting that she wouldn’t use the word “prepared” to describe how she’s feeling.

“Have I accepted all possibilities? No, no, I can’t. I can’t and I won’t, and I felt that way when I was younger, and now we’re here,” she said. “Maybe I’ll have to feel that way till I die, or maybe I can get a tiny bit of a release, but you don’t let up and give up ever, or the system doesn’t change.”

Advertisement

Throughout Diddy’s nearly two-month trial, the prosecution has brought a wide array of witnesses, including former girlfriends, employees, hotel staffers, and law enforcement agents involved in the hip-hop mogul’s arrests and various encounters over the years.

The jury has also seen hundreds and thousands of text messages, phone calls, voicemails, and even video of sexual encounters alternately called “freak-offs,” “king nights,” and “hotel nights.” As the prosecution argued coercion, the defense countered with consent.

Last Friday, the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments, before resting their cases.

On Monday, the jury began deliberating. According to TMZ, a little over an hour into deliberations, Judge Arun Subramanian announced that he had “received a note from the jury,” saying the foreperson had written: “We have a juror, Juror 25, who we believe cannot follow your honor’s instructions.”

Advertisement

Per TMZ, this morning, the jury sent another note to the judge, in which they asked a question regarding drug distribution that read: “If an individual asks for a controlled substance and the person hands it over, it is distribution?”

After listening to Diddy’s lawyers and the defense, Judge Subramanian replied with a note, saying, “The word ‘distribution’ means actual, constructive, or attempted transfer. To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale.”

via: TooFab