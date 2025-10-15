BY: Nick Fulton Published 23 hours ago

Credit: TheMegaAgency

Media mogul Tyler Perry is pushing back forcefully against a $260 million sexual assault and harassment lawsuit brought by actor Derek Dixon. In court filings, Perry argues that his accuser “needs help” and characterizes the case as manipulative and false. The remarks reflect Perry’s aggressive legal posture and underscore the tensions around a high stakes, high-profile claim.

Advertisement

Dixon, who appeared in 85 episodes of Perry’s BET series “The Oval” from 2021 to 2025, filed the lawsuit in June in Los Angeles Superior Court. He accuses Perry of engaging in a pattern of unwanted sexual advances, assault, hostile retaliation and emotional abuse during their professional relationship. Perry’s team denies all wrongdoing.

The Case Against Perry

In a filing Oct. 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Perry’s attorneys described Dixon’s allegations as “profoundly disappointing, cynical and — most of all — false.” The filing contends Dixon is “exploiting their friendship and professional relationship” and suggests his claims are financially motivated. The document states, “By his actions and false accusations, it is clear that Dixon needs help.”

Advertisement

Perry’s team also argues the lawsuit was filed in the wrong jurisdiction. Further claiming that it should have been filed in Georgia, where his productions are based. They further maintain Dixon’s legal allegations rely on “Hollywood stereotypes and the bad acts of others.” The motion asserts that Dixon invented these alleged assaults and that they never happened.

In response, Dixon’s legal team has pushed back. His attorney, Jonathan Delshad, said Perry’s filing provides no evidence to corroborate that Dixon’s complaint. Delshad claims that the accompanying text messages are fabricated. The complaint includes messages that Dixon says show Perry making explicit sexual remarks, inquiring about Dixon’s sex life and dangling professional opportunities tied to their personal interactions.

Advertisement

As of now, no trial date has been set, and both sides are embroiled in pretrial motions and discovery battles. The case remains active and under court supervision, but Perry’s defense team is already seeking to have parts of the case dismissed or shifted to a more favorable jurisdiction.

Credit: TheMegaAgency

Public perception and response

The public reaction to the case has been polarized. Rapper and actor, 50 Cent, came to Perry’s defense, encouraging him that the lawsuit would not have strong legal ground. Alongside 50 Cent, the internet also had some things to say. Under a post covering the lawsuit one user said, “The things people do and say for the love of money.” Another commenter came to Perry’s defense and said “They had a relationship and he didn’t get what he wanted out of it.” A user in support of Dixon wrote “NO ONE should ever be treated this way. Ever.”

Advertisement

For now, the case between Tyler Perry and Derek Dixon remains unresolved. With both parties digging in, legal maneuvering underway, and public opinion continuing to fluctuate. Perry’s assertion that his accuser “needs help” marks a rhetorical escalation, one that signals confidence in his legal defense — and a willingness to frame the dispute in personal as well as legal terms.

What do you think about the case against Tyler Perry? Sound off in the comment section below.

Advertisement