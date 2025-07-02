Beyoncé Fans Clap Back After Gavin Adcock Says Cowboy Carter ‘Ain’t Country’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 35 minutes ago

Social media is firing back against country singer Gavin Adcock, this after the artist slammed Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album — claiming “that s– ain’t country music” — during a live performance.

Adcock went on a tangent in response to the album ranking top three in the country music chart. “You can tell her we’re coming for her f—– a—,” he exclaimed to the crowd. “That s— ain’t country music and it ain’t ever been country music and it ain’t gonna be country music.”

Advertisement

When Beyoncé fans started responding to his claim, Adcock — an ACM-nominee — then doubled down on Instagram.

In a Reel, he began, “I’ma go ahead and clear this up. When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car. I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs and I actually remember her Super Bowl Halftime Show being pretty kick-ass back in the day.”

He then continued, “But I really don’t believe her album should be labeled as country music:” — adding, “It doesn’t sound country, it doesn’t feel country, and I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just stay at the top just because she’s Beyoncé.”

While he has plenty of people agreeing with him in his comments, the Beyhive was not having it — and was pretty merciless in response to his opinion.

Advertisement

“A white man speaking on a stolen genre, that was created by black ppl never sits right,” wrote one of her fans, responding to his share of the video to X. “THIS WAS NEVER YOURS TO BEGIN WITH. We don’t even know you bro google couldn’t even figure it out.”

“It does sound and feel country, she just made it her own,” wrote another Beyoncé defender. “You’re basically admitting you’re mad because she’s more successfull (sic) than you ? You should thank her because she made country worldwide famous, where I come from people don’t listen to the genre and maybe they do now.”

“No hits, no hit album, no major award, you’re performing at a bars or mini stages don’t ever come for Beyoncé again,” another Bey fan chimed in on X.

The My Own Worst Enemy singer was not safe in his Instagram comment section either, with one of the top-liked comments being, “HE AINT NO DIVVAAAAAAA!” In addition to the 2008 Beyoncé song reference, Instagram users wrote paragraphs defending the “Texas Hold ‘Em” artist, some accusing him of micro-aggressions.

Advertisement

“He knew EXACTLY what he was saying and he knew EXACTLY the audience he was saying it to. You can try to sugar coat it all you want but his statement was definitely rooted in racism,” one account wrote.

“If he said what he REALLY wanted to say then it would’ve been more clear. Sir just because you ‘look’ and ‘sound’ the part does not make you country music. You’re the gentrified version,” they continued. “Do your research and also check your heart posture before you speak.”

Another user echoed a similar sentiment, declaring, “While your mama had you in the car listening to Beyonce, she should have taught you how to have respect for a grown woman. This grown southern Black woman has been making music her whole life.”

That same commenter finished their reply with, “She doesn’t need your approval. ALSO yall wouldn’t have county music, Elvis or a hound dog if it wasn’t for Mama Thornton. So learn the history of the music you’re claiming and learn to have respect for a grown woman who’s minding her own business. And yall ‘coming for her’ to do what?”

Advertisement

Adcock clearly realized the stir he was causing with his comments, taking to his Instagram Story to share a shot of two t-shirts reading, “Maybe I am the drama” and “If you find me offensive, then I suggest you quit finding me.” He added a series of bee emojis over the image.

He followed that up by sharing some of his DMs — including one saying, “I hope you die” — before adding, “Such nice fans you have @beyonce.”

via: TooFab