Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Sue City of Los Angeles After Losing Home in Palisades Fire

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power (LADWP) after their home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades Fire earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six Thursday, the “Hills: New Beginnings” stars sued the city of LA and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for the destruction of their home due to the blaze that broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 7.

Pratt and Montag — along with 20 other residents — claim the defendants poorly managed the city’s water supply and infrastructure.

In the docs, the plaintiffs cite reports about the Santa Ynez Reservoir — which holds 117 million gallons of water — being inactive since February 2024 due to ongoing repairs.

They claim the LADWP drained the reservoir as a “cost-saving measure,” therefore putting it “out of commission” for firefighters to use against the flames.

Pratt, Montag and their fellow plaintiffs argue the defendants designed a public water system that didn’t “have enough water pressure to fight an urban fire.”

According to the plaintiffs, the water supply system, reservoir, hydrants and other infrastructure “presented an inherent danger and risk of fire to private property.”

They also claim the defendants took “a known, calculated risk that private property would be damaged” in the event of a fire.

“The Palisades Fire was an inescapable and unavoidable consequence of the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades as it was planned and constructed,” the lawsuit alleges.

“The system necessarily failed, and this failure was a substantial factor in causing Plaintiffs to suffer the losses alleged in this Complaint.”

The plaintiffs also claim they “have not received adequate compensation for the damage” to their homes. They are seeking funds to cover repairs, the loss of wages and business profits as well as attorneys’ fees.

Reps for the city of Los Angeles and the LADWP were not immediately available for comment.

More than 6,500 structures have been destroyed and over 23,000 acres have been burned since the Palisades Fire broke out, per Cal Fire.

As of Thursday, the blaze is 72 percent contained, while the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Since their home burned down, Pratt, 41, and Montag, 38, have utilized social media to generate income to rebuild their lives. (The “Hills” alums wed in 2008 and share two sons.)

Last Saturday, Pratt revealed he has earned more than $20,000 from TikTok.

