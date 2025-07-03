BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

When it comes to gay porn, the girls — and the gays — have spoken. Pornhub just dropped its annual data deep dive, and let’s just say the boys were busy. And, of course, the search numbers don’t come out of nowhere.

According to a December 2023 analysis by the Williams Institute using CDC data, about 5.5% of U.S. adults identify as LGBTQIA+. But that number shifts depending on where you are. In Alabama, it’s just 4.6%, while Oregon comes in hotter at 7.8%. And baby, Washington, D.C. is leading the charge with a bold 14.3% identifying as queer. So yeah, when folks are clicking on that gay, trans, or niche content, it’s not random — it’s reflecting who’s actually living out loud across the country.

From spicy search trends to top categories and breakout stars, the platform’s most-viewed gay content paints a whole picture of what had folks clicking.

What was the most-viewed gay porn on Pornhub this year?

Pornhub’s “Gay Pride Insights 2025” report reveals exactly what U.S. viewers are watching, and where. Drawing from billions of searches on its Insights platform, Pornhub identifies four dominant gay porn categories across the country and pinpoints the most-watched category in every state. These regional preferences paint a picture of how folks are getting down in 2025, and suggest that shifting cultural and legal pressures may soon influence how—and what—people choose to watch.

The black category dominates in the East, the northern Midwest, and parts of Washington and Nevada. Out West, viewers in Alaska and California stream big dick content the most, with Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island repping the same on the East Coast. Straight guys content claims the top spot in Colorado, Iowa, and Louisiana. Meanwhile, twink fantasies lead the way in Oregon, North Dakota, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Pornhub’s analysts dug into the data and compared each state’s top gay category to the national average to spotlight local obsessions. In Oregon and Colorado, viewers watched Straight Guys content more than anything else. Big dick dominated in California, while twink content led the pack in Ohio. Down South, Georgia streamed black gay porn more than any other nearby state. Up North, Minnesota favored bear scenes, North Dakota leaned into daddy clips, and Delaware clicked on feet content the most. Massachusetts showed the most love for handjob videos, Rhode Island chose uncut, and New York led the country in bareback searches.

The trends could continue, as interests grow in other categories.

Pornhub’s 2025 report reveals that viewer tastes have already expanded since last year, with categories like group sex, daddy, and cartoon porn climbing the ranks alongside longtime favorites. Ongoing debates over age verification laws, anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, and growing concerns about digital privacy could dramatically impact what users can access in the near future. These legal and policy changes may cause certain categories to spike or decline, depending on whether platforms tighten restrictions or resist regulation.

Meanwhile, growing interest in trans content, fetish scenes, and niche kinks might shake up state-by-state trends by the time Pride Month 2026 rolls around.

What do you think a state’s most-watched gay porn category says about the people living there?

