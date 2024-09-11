6 LGBTQIA+ Celebrity Makeup Artists You Should Know

Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Lizzo, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye all have one thing in common — some makeup artists they work with are members of the LGBTQIA+ community!

Whether you want a light touch, full glam, or the famous “no makeup” look, these queer makeup artists have just what you need. As inclusivity begins to embark on new journeys for brands, they also pave the way for many LGBTQIA+ celebrity makeup artists. Patrick Ta and Sir John are some of the few names who have created space in the beauty world.

We spill the tea on your favorite celebrity’s LGBTQIA+ makeup artist!

1. Patrick Ta

Patrick Ta is a brilliant makeup artist who turned his passion into a fruitful career. He has worked with celebrities such as Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and many more. As the co-founder of his self-titled brand, Patrick Ta Beauty, he has also collaborated with Monse on runway makeup.

2. Sir John

Sir John is responsible for the most iconic looks on your favorite celebrities. Some know of Sir John as Beyoncé’s makeup artist, but he has also worked with Naomi Campbell, Iman, Joan Smalls, and Jessica Alba. Sir John was named L’Oréal Paris’ first black creative director in the United States. He has also worked with Disney, KISS, Killian Paris, Barbie, and CTZN Cosmetics.

3. Alexx Mayo

Alexx Mayo is the LGBTQ+ celebrity makeup artist for Lizzo, Tinashe, Mariah Carey, JoJo, and many more. He has worked with brands such as Cetaphil and Clinique to continue creating great looks on healthy skin. Alexx Mayo always steps outside of the box with his creative colors and bold looks.

4. Allan Avendaño

Starting as a freelance makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics, Allan Avendaño has climbed the beauty ladder. He has worked with many charities, such as Project Angel Food, The Chrysalis Foundation, and the MAC AIDS Fund. Like many makeup artists, he thrives on making his clients feel beautiful on and off the carpet. You can enjoy most of his work on the faces of Joey King, Rachel Zegler, Sandra Oh, Isabela Merced, and Stephanie Hsu.

5. Sam Fine

Sam Fine is a legend. Since the ’90s, he has created an empire around makeup for women of color. Fine has created many looks for beautiful women, such as Pattie La Belle, Vanessa Williams, Tyra Banks, Queen Latifah, Jackee Harry, and Iman. Before the launch of his makeup brand, Signature Makeup Collection, he was the first black spokesperson for Revlon and Covergirl Cosmetics.

6. Sean Harris

Lori Harvey, Chole x Halle Bailey, and Normani are just a few of the many celebrities Sean Harris has worked with. His incredible work goes far beyond the red carpet and has been seen in many campaigns, such as Ivy Park, KNC Beauty, and CÉCRED Hair.

As beauty brands continue to promote inclusivity, we are delighted at the number of LGBTQIA+ celebrity makeup artists actively working. With their signature looks, these visionaries are creating more space for queer folks to find their voice and inspiration.

Who is your favorite LGBTQIA+ celebrity makeup artist(s)? Comment below!