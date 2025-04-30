What Is SAGE USA, and Why You Should Donate

BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 1 day ago

It’s important to give elderly queer people their flowers and the extra support and resources they may need to live a healthy and full life. For older generations, being out was incredibly dangerous and isolating.

Thankfully, since 1978, SAGE USA has advocated for and provided services to LGBTQIA+ elders, to ensure they can age with dignity after decades of fighting to simply exist.

Learn more about SAGE USA and how you can help their mission to protect and support older queer folx.

What services does SAGE USA offer?

“Demanding dignity and respect” are the core values that shape the culture of SAGE USA. On a national scale, the organization advocates for issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community while fostering connections with individuals from all backgrounds.

SAGE USA offers a range of services, including access to The Center for Sexual Wellness and Aging, the National LGBTQIA+ Housing Initiative, and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ elders. Whether someone is seeking local programs, housing, education, community, or simply someone to talk to, SAGE USA is a great resource. If you want to help with the efforts of this organization, you can volunteer your time or donate funds to help them better serve the community.

Who is Doug Kimmel?

Kimmel co-founded SAGE USA in New York City back in 1978 and later became the executive director of SAGE Maine from 2015 to 2017. After retiring from practicing psychology, he’s been fully focused on tackling issues that affect the LGBTQIA+ community.

Originally from Denver, Colorado, Kimmel went to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he met his partner. His campus minister offered to officiate his vows if he found someone, and, true to his word, he did just that nine years later! He was also one of the earliest out and proud marchers in the New York City Gay Pride Parades. Kimmel’s life has been about helping people within his community, especially when they need it the most. He wanted to ensure he could help provide a level of love and respect for those who were underrepresented the most.

How do I contact SAGE USA?

The SAGE National Headquarters is located at 305 7th Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10001, and can be reached at 212-741-2247.

Not in New York? No worries! SAGE collaborates with partners across the U.S. to provide their services, and they’re still working on expanding into some states. If you’re in any of these states—Idaho (ID), Montana (MT), Wyoming (WY), South Dakota (SD), Kansas (KS), Arkansas (AR), Tennessee (TN), Georgia (GA), South Carolina (SC), West Virginia (WV), or Hawaii—SAGE’s partnerships haven’t reached you yet, but keep your eyes open because change may be on the horizon.

SAGE USA’s work to support LGBTQIA+ elders is more important than ever, and with your help, they can continue to make a real difference.

