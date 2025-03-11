Report: Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Investigated as ‘Elder Abuse’ After She Was Sent to Miami with No Money

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Yesterday (March 10) former talk show host Wendy Williams was transported to a New York City hospital following a welfare check by the New York Police Department.

If that wasn’t enough it now appears that Williams’ guardianship is being investigated as “elder abuse,” according to a new report.

Adult Protective Services opened a case last week after Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, sent the former talk show host to visit her father in Florida with no money, the US Sun reported Monday.

A source told the outlet that Williams’ “civil rights and liberty are being denied” and accused Morrissey of enabling “elder abuse.”

“The guardian gave her a credit card with no funds when she went to Miami,” the insider claimed.

“During her trip to see her father in Miami last month for his birthday, the credit card given to her by Sabrina was declined and someone else had to pay for her purchases, and that’s elder abuse.”

The source alleged, “The guardian is spending all her money hiring lawyers to defend herself and squandering Wendy’s money on legal fees.”

Page Six has reached out to Morrissey for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The report comes after an ambulance took Williams, 60, from her assisted living home in New York City to a nearby hospital Monday after she dropped a note to paparazzi from her fifth-story room, begging them to help her.

Police were called to do a wellness check that morning after a photographer received the note — which simply read, “Help! Wendy!!” — from the former radio DJ.

A psychiatrist at Lenox Hill Hospital subsequently examined Williams and reportedly declared that her “mental capacity is fully intact” after she aced a wellness test.

In January, Williams gave a bombshell interview on “The Breakfast Club,” saying she felt “trapped” in the facility with elderly patients without access to her phone or laptop while under her guardianship.

The former “Wendy Williams Show” host called her situation “emotional abuse.”

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” she said. “I am definitely isolated. To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea.”

Williams said she keeps her “door closed” in the facility and will “watch TV,” “listen to the radio,” “watch the window” and “sit here.”

The gossip queen also claimed she had only $15 to her name — despite making millions of dollars over the course of her career.

In 2022, Williams was placed under a court-ordered guardianship after her bank, Wells Fargo, sent a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a hearing about her well-being.

Her team announced last year that she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Williams’ family subsequently said they had been “denied contact” with her due to the guardianship.

In November 2024, Morrissey claimed the famed media personality was “permanently incapacitated” by her dementia.

via: Page Six