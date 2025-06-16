BY: DM Published 41 seconds ago

Utica Queen — real name: Ethan Mundt — is trading in her lip sync battles for pattern drafting as a contestant on “Project Runway” Season 21. After slaying Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the Syracuse-born star plans to bring that same energy and outlandish behavior to the “Project Runway” workroom.

On “Drag Race,” Mundt became known for jaw-dropping runway moments — including a showstopping puffer jacket gown and a sleeping bag look at the Bag Ball. Now, Mundt is ready to swap sequins for shears and push the boundaries of couture. Here is a look at how Mundt plans to slay the “Project Runway” showroom.

Utica Queen is sashaying from the “Drag Race” runway into the “Project Runway.”

Mundt is stepping into the fashion world as a contestant on “Project Runway,” and he’s looking forward to the experience. “To be part of this legacy, coming from a world where fashion meets performance, is beyond surreal,” the television personality wrote on Instagram. “It feels like a little slice of history in the making. I’m so proud to stand at the crossroads of creativity and storytelling… and let me tell you, these designers? They are everything.”

Advertisement

“Project Runway” isn’t the only stage where Mundt is stealing the spotlight — he’s been turning heads and breaking molds since his “Drag Race” days. The clip that went viral was her roast moment, when Mama RuPaul flipped her the bird not once, but twice, and Utica laughed it off, saying she could “die happy.” Now, Mundt’s shifting gears with the show, which is set to air on July 31 on Freeform.

“Project Runway” is back with fresh and familiar faces!

“Project Runway” returns with its core judging panel intact, bringing back familiar faces and some fresh blood. Heidi Klum resumes her role as host and head judge, maintaining high standards for runway-ready fashion. Nina Garcia, the editor-in-chief of Elle, continues to offer sharp critiques rooted in editorial expertise. Stylist Law Roach joins the panel with his signature flair and unfiltered fashion wisdom. Fresh off his stint on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Christian Siriano returns as the designers’ mentor, offering hands-on guidance and advice on everything from garment construction to couture execution.

This season also features a rotating cast of celebrity guest judges who bring added star power to the runway. Tyra Banks, Michael Kors, Sofía Vergara, and Zac Posen are among the high-profile names set to evaluate the designers’ work. Additional guest judges include Joan Smalls, Jenna Lyons, Nikki Glaser, and Mickey Guyton.

Tim Gunn, who previously hosted the show alongside Klum, will not be returning for Season 21. In February, he confirmed that he had not been invited back. “I wasn’t asked back. However, several weeks after that conversation, they went back to [my agent] and said, ‘Well, we’ve thought about it and we’d be willing to offer Tim a small cameo in one episode,’” Gunn told People magazine. “So, no, thank you. And as Heidi would say, you’re either in or you’re out. And I’m out. So I wasn’t asked to join.”

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Utica Queen trade the Drag Race runway for Project Runway’s sewing machines? Comment below!