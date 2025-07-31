BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

Adidas just flipped the script on swim season by teaming up with diving icon Tom Daley. The German sportswear giant tapped Daley — and yes, his well-publicized passion for knitting — to create a limited-edition swimwear collection.

To put Daley’s design and swim credit into context, you’ve got to peek at his impressive career. He first dove onto the Olympic stage as a prodigy in Beijing 2008 at just 14. By Tokyo 2020, he clinched gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform alongside Matty Lee, plus bronzes across individual and synchro events.

He added a silver in Paris 2024, becoming the first British diver to stack five Olympic medals. Daley has channeled his creativity into YouTube content, authored a knitting charity jumper for Malibu, and even starred in a new HBO Max documentary, “Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds,” chronicling his journey from youthful talent to Olympic legend.

Now, Daley is taking his talent to the fashion industry. He’s combining his love for swimming and his eye for detail. Here’s a look at the athlete’s new Adidas collection.

Tom Daley’s Adidas collection is as eccentric as he is.

In a statement from Adidas’ Herzogenaurach headquarters, the brand wanted to blend Tom’s confident aesthetic with cutting-edge swim tech. The four-piece lineup reads like a swimwear wishlist. It includes an adjustable thin-strapped one-piece, a retro two-piece cross-strap bikini, classic swim trunks, and sporty 5-inch shorts. Each piece features knitting-inspired graphics that Daley sketched alongside the Adidas design team.

Whether you’re eyeing Lucid Blue with Ruby Red or Lucid Pink with Powder Teal, every item uses Adidas’ Infinitex fabric for chlorine and saltwater resistance. The quick-dry shorts are designed to keep you comfortable from poolside to street style.

Daley was very hands-on during the creation of the collection, calling it “fun” and “expressive.” “I wanted this collection to be fun, expressive, and allow people to celebrate their individuality,” Daley said. “Whether it’s competing, training, exercising, or playing – the water is a space for everyone. My love of knitting is well publicized, but I hope everyone will agree that we have used that design inspiration to create a unique fashion-forward look that people will feel equally confident wearing in and out of the water.”

Daley’s Adidas collection feels like the perfect bridge between sport and style. Pieces start at around £30 ($41 USD) and are available on Adidas.com and select retailers.

Adidas has worked with other Olympic swimmers in the past.

Adidas actually tapped another aquatic superstar long before Daley. Australian legend Ian “Thorpedo” Thorpe teamed up with the brand in the early 2000s, according to Eurek Alert. After shattering world records at Sydney 2000 in Adidas’s pioneering full-body suit, Thorpe joined forces with the innovation team to co-develop the next-generation JETCONCEPT bodysuit.

The JETCONCEPT dropped at the 2003 FINA World Championships in Barcelona, and Thorpe was the first to dive in. However, Thorpe’s design wasn’t just about style. By channeling turbulence away from the swimmer’s frame, those micro-grooves made maneuvering in water easier. “I think it is the most refined product that has ever been made in swimming,” Thorpe said. “It allows me to have the best opportunity in the water that I can possibly have.”

Do you think athlete-driven fashion collections help make sports feel more inclusive?