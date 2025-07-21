‘Cosby Show’ Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dead at 54

BY: Denver Sean Published 2 hours ago

‘Cosby Show’ alum Malcolm Jamal Warner has died at the age of 54.

Advertisement

“The Cosby Show” alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died at the age of 54, TMZ has learned.

TMZ has an unconfirmed, though reliable source who says Warner has died as a result of an accidental drowning.

Advertisement

As you know, Malcolm?Jamal Warner straight?up owned the ’80s as Theodore Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” snagging an Emmy nod and locking in his spot in TV royalty.

He kept the hustle going with sitcom fav “Malcolm & Eddie,” voiced one of the coolest cartoons — yeah, “The Magic School Bus” — and even flexed his music chops with a Grammy win in 2015.

Most recently, he was hosting the podcast “Not All Hood,” and his latest episode dropped just 3 days ago.

Advertisement

Malcolm?Jamal leaves behind a wife and daughter — he chose not to publicly share their names, always keeping his family life private.

via: TMZ

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘Cosby Show’ Star, Dies at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Theodore Huxtable across all eight seasons of “The Cosby Show,” has died in an accidental drowning, People reports. He was 54.

According to the magazine, Warner was on a family vacation in Costa Rica and drowned while swimming.

Advertisement

Warner was nominated for the Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy for his performance on the NBC sitcom, on which he played the only son of Bill Cosby’s character, Cliff Huxtable. Warner was a teenager throughout much of his tenure on the NBC sitcom.

After “The Cosby Show,” Warner played Malcolm McGee on the sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie,” which ran for four seasons on UPC. He starred opposite Eddie Griffin, who played the other title character. From 2011 to 2015, Warner led the BET sitcom “Reed Between the Lines,” and he also played Sticky on FX’s motorcycle drama “Sons of Anarchy.”

Born in New Jersey, Warner had an early interest in acting, causing his parents to enroll him in a performing arts school in New York City. He auditioned for the role of Theo Huxtable on the last day of NBC’s nationwide search, and he was selected by Cosby himself.

Advertisement

In his late teens, Warner began directing music videos for acts like New Edition and Special Ed. He then went on to helm episodes of “The Cosby Show,” “All That,” “Kenan & Kel” and “Malcolm & Eddie.” He also directed the widely circulated 1992 educational video “Time Out: The Truth About HIV, AIDS, and You,” which featured celebrities Arsenio Hall and Earvin “Magic” Johnson discussing the disease and how to prevent its spread.

Warner’s acting roles also included Showtime’s post-apocalyptic drama “Jeremiah” and guest spots on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Community.” He also lent his voice to the Producer character on “The Magic School Bus.”

via: Variety