Published 5 hours ago

Thai girl group CGM48’s beloved member Pimnara Rumruaymunkong, known by her stage name Latin, has come out as gay. The announcement marks a significant moment for both the idol and the T-pop scene. LGBTQIA+ representation has historically been limited in the industry. CGM48 debuted in Chiang Mai in 2019 as the first sister group of Thailand’s BNK48.

Latin joined the group as a trainee the same year and has since become one of its standout vocalists. With Latin recently announcing she will be “graduating” from CGM48, fans are even more intrigued by her personal life. Fans are eager to know who she’s dated, who she might be dating now, and how she plans to spend her free time. Here is a look at Latin’s coming out journey.

Latin is a lesbian, and she’s proud of it.

Latin has come out in a big way. When asked on her Instagram Story whether she identified as “WLW or bisexual,” she didn’t hold back. “100 per cent wuhluhwuh (WLW),” she wrote, using the acronym for “women loving women,” according to KoreaBoo. She followed it up with a bold declaration: “I’m gay, gurl.”

Latin has previously hinted at her lesbian identity, and fans clocked it. Her explicit announcement follows a now-deleted TikTok clip from November 2024 featuring a filter that asked, “Do I look like a Lesbian?” To that, the filter responded “100,000 per cent.”

The singer has kept her personal life strictly private, with no public confirmation of romantic relationships. This discretion aligns with standard practices within the “48-group” system — like AKB48 and its sister groups, including CGM48 — where members face strict rules discouraging dating publicity. According to Unseen Japan, these guidelines aim to preserve their “idol” image and minimize fan controversy.

This will not be a problem for Latin, as she is set to say goodbye to CGM48 in August, Tonboriday reports. The announcement came during the troupe’s performance at The Theater Hall in Bangkok, where management confirmed that Latin would be among 17 originals bidding the group farewell. In the AKB48 family, “graduation” is the official term for an idol’s departure from her group.

During the June 29 performance, iAM’s CEO revealed that Angel, Champoo, Fahsai, Jjae, Kaiwan, Kaning, Kyla, Latin, Marmink, Meen, Mei, Nena, Nenie, Pim, Ping, Punch, and Sita will all leave CGM48 together. They’ll drop a special first-generation graduation single titled “Kaze wo Matsu” this August as a parting gift to fans.

Thailand is becoming a safe haven for LGBTQIA+ couples.

Although Thailand has long maintained a reputation for LGBTQIA+ tolerance, much of this was surface-level, rooted in tourism and entertainment. Meanwhile, local LGBTQIA+ folks still face social, legal, and workplace discrimination. However, public sentiment has grown more supportive in recent years. A 2023 National Thailand survey found that 96.6% of Thai people backed same-sex marriage, with strong support also noted in previous 2022–2023 polls.

Thailand also legalized same-sex marriage in January 2025. According to AP, the new Civil and Commercial Code amendments recognize marriage as a union between “individuals.” This replaces gendered terms with gender-neutral language and extends rights such as adoption, inheritance, and spousal benefits to same-sex couples. In the months following the law’s enactment, over 1,800 same-sex couples registered their marriages, The Guardian reports.

