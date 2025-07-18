Home > CELEBRITY

RuPaul Makes Emmy History With Record-Breaking Nomination

Published 4 hours ago

RuPaul attends Critics Choice Awards
Credit: The Mega Agency

The 2025 Emmys will be more fabulous than ever because RuPaul has received a record-breaking nomination for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since the show first hit Logo in 2009, it’s transformed from a gritty underground reality series into a mainstream staple. After four seasons on Logo, the show made the leap to VH1 in 2017 and hasn’t looked back. Now in its seventeenth season, “Drag Race” boasts an empire of international editions and hit spin-offs like “Untucked,” “All Stars,” and “Canada’s Drag Race.”

The competition series has stacked up multiple Emmys for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and launched the careers of dozens of queens now thriving in music, fashion, and film. RuPaul is now being praised for a new career achievement. The TV star just made Emmy history, and he shows no signs of slowing down. 

RuPaul has the most hosting Emmy nominations. 
RuPaul and Michelle Visage in promo images.
Credit: The Mega Agency

At 64 years old, RuPaul isn’t just breaking hosting records. He’s also the most-decorated Black artist in Emmy history, with 14 wins to date, per the Television Academy. Alan Cumming of “The Traitors” interrupted his eight-year winning streak last year. Still, no one has managed to rack up nominations the way Ru has. This year, RuPaul received his tenth nomination, making him the most-nominated presenter of all time. He’s up against “Survivor’s” Jeff Probst, “Top Chef’s” Kristen Kish, the entrepreneurial ensemble from “Shark Tank,” and reigning champ Alan Cumming.

Additionally, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17 pulled in a total of 10 nominations across categories like Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Reality Program Directing, and Outstanding Makeup. Meanwhile, its spicy companion series Untucked scored two more noms in the Unstructured Reality Program categories.

RuPaul took to Instagram to celebrate the nominations, thanking the Academy for their continued recognition. “THANK YOU @televisionacad for honoring @rupaulsdragrace Season 17 & Untucked with 10 NOMINATIONS at this year’s Emmy Awards—including my 10th nod! I’m so proud of our queens, our crew, and everyone who made this season a masterpiece. Let’s keep shining, darlings,” he wrote

RuPaul and other LGBTQIA+ stars will slay at the 2025 Emmys.
RuPaul
Credit: The Mega Agency

RuPaul isn’t the only queer icon shining this awards season. The 2025 nominations are packed with LGBTQIA+ representation. Bella Ramsey snagged her second Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “The Last of Us.” Ramsey is now the first non-binary performer to be nominated more than once in this category. Bowen Yang earned a well-deserved nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on “Saturday Night Live.”

Colman Domingo scored a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nod for his hilarious turn on Netflix’s “The Four Seasons,” marking his second career nomination. Rising star Ayo Edebiri picked up an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for “The Bear.” Kristen Kish also continues to dominate with her “Top Chef” nods.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards air live on September 14, 2025, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with comedian Nate Bargatze hosting. And while it’s unclear how RuPaul will celebrate his record-breaking nomination, if he wins another Emmy, he’ll likely throw a glamorous party. 

What was your first “RuPaul’s Drag Race” memory — and did you ever think it would dominate the Emmys like this? Comment below!

