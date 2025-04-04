BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

America’s favorite drag queen, RuPaul, has announced a presidential bid, leaving his fans gagging. RuPaul has worked to the top, becoming one of the most iconic and influential drag queens in history.

The early ’90s saw RuPaul strut into the spotlight of New York City’s club scene, earning the title of “Queen of Manhattan.” The entertainer’s big break came in 1992 with the release of the dance anthem “Supermodel (You Better Work)” from her debut album “Supermodel of the World.” The track peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart and helped solidify RuPaul’s status as an LGBTQIA+ icon.

In 2009, RuPaul revolutionized reality television with the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The show, a fierce competition to crown “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” has become a cultural movement. Now, RuPaul is looking to diversify her portfolio even more. She has announced plans to run for president. However, fans cannot decide if she is serious, or just pranking us.

Will RuPaul run for president in 2028?

RuPaul is heading to the White House — allegedly. In an interview with Pink News, the reality television star revealed her run for president in 2028. “I stand before you in these sickening six-inch heels, not as just the queen of drag, not just as your favorite reality TV star, but as a candidate for President of the United States in 2028,” RuPaul said. “Why? The White House needs someone with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent – and Trump already done had herses.”

RuPaul’s campaign promises to bring charisma and nerve to the White House. RuPaul has been vocal about addressing issues such as healthcare, climate change, and equality since the beginning of his career. These problems, according to RuPaul, will be the foundation of his administration.

“America has got a lot to work on — healthcare, climate change, equality. But above all, I’ll be running on a platform that makes you feel your puss down deep in your soul – every day,” RuPaul said.

Is RuPaul really running for president or were we fooled?

RuPaul’s announcement was immediately met with skepticism. RuPaul has previously suggested that he was interested in leaping into politics. Ahead of the 2024 election, RuPaul shared a similar announcement.

In February 2024, RuPaul posted a 15-second video across his social media platforms, standing with an American flag in a patriotic stance, per The Gay Times. “Hi, I’m RuPaul, and I have an announcement of an announcement for the American people,” she said in the clip. Fans were then directed to visit rupaul2024.com for more information. The website even featured the slogan, “America Needs A Queen.” This cryptic message has sent the internet into a tizzy, with fans speculating whether RuPaul was serious about entering into the political arena.

RuPaul never registered as a presidential candidate with the Federal Election Commission, leaving fans to believe the move was a prank. Similarly, RuPaul’s April 1 announcement was made on April Fool’s Day. And while the drag star has not admitted that the move was a comedic bit, it is safe to say RuPaul is not running for president in 2028.

