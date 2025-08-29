Home > NEWS

Trump Says He “Loves the Gays” — but His Policies Tell Another Story

Published 9 hours ago

Trump Chairs a Cabinet Meeting at the White House
Credit: The Mega Agency

President Donald Trump is getting roasted online after a New York Times feature about the “gay men in his government” surfaced an old joke attributed to the president. “I love the gays. They pay the most for the weddings,” Trump reportedly quipped. The Times reported the line, credited to an unnamed associate, and other outlets repeated it. But the joking remark hit many queer people hard as they continue to watch his policy moves since returning to office.

In early 2025, federal agencies edited or removed language from public pages tied to LGBTQIA+ history and services, including content on Stonewall and Pride memorials. Advocates say the changes show disrespect and go beyond symbolism. Community organizations also report program cuts and growing uncertainty for youth suicide prevention and HIV prevention funding built up in recent years.

Now, LGBTQIA+ advocates are questioning Trump’s claim that he “loves” gay people.

Trump’s praise read like a back-handed compliment. 
Donald Trump photographed at the White House
Credit: The Mega Agency

Trump’s remarks left many in the LGBTQIA+ community confused, as the president has launched a series of attacks aimed at the community. Critics say that’s exactly the problem — optics for high-society donors, policy that strips protections for everyone else. Advocacy groups point to a steady stream of executive actions and federal moves in 2025 that, they say, have damaged access to care, erased web resources, and rolled back nondiscrimination protections.

“We are in the darkest period right now since the height of the AIDS crisis,” Kevin Jennings, CEO of Lambda Legal, told The Associated Press. “I am deeply concerned that we’re going to see it all be taken away in the next four years.”

LGBTQIA+ rights have been under attack.
Anti-Trump sign at protest
Source: The Mega Agency

The administration has issued sweeping executive actions and reshaped agencies in ways advocates call an assault on trans rights, health services, and basic federal recognition. On Jan. 20, the president signed a consequential executive order directing federal agencies to treat sex as strictly male or female, rescind materials deemed to promote “gender ideology,” restrict gender self-identification on federal documents, and limit federal funding for gender-affirming care. The order quickly sparked legal battles and emergency court orders.

Advocates and watchdogs say the hits are adding up. GLAAD reported this summer that the Trump administration has taken hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA+ actions since his return to office. About 77 of those moves came since January, according to the group’s tracker.

GLAAD flagged immediate harms. The administration eliminated specialty LGBTQIA+ crisis options from the 988 lifeline, cut or suspended HIV and global health funding through USAID, and removed LGBTQIA+ resources from federal websites.

Health advocates and policy trackers warn that those rollbacks carry measurable consequences. A KFF review of executive actions this year cited steps that strip nondiscrimination protections from health programs, halt federal data collection on sexual orientation and gender identity, and restrict access to gender-affirming care. Experts say the changes could deepen existing health disparities for LGBTQIA+ people.

How should the LGBTQIA+ community respond to statements like Trump’s versus actual policy actions?

