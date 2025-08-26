BY: Kara Johnson Published 9 minutes ago

Credit:MBS/MEGA

The spotlight on a celebrity’s life often extends to their personal relationships and identity. This has undoubtedly been the case for the Spanish singer Rosalía. With a global fan base, her life has come under increased public scrutiny. This led to many questions about her private life, especially her romantic relationships. Recently, in a magazine interview, the singer addressed speculation about her sexuality. She offered a candid perspective on personal freedom and labels.

Rosalía’s comments followed public confirmation of a past relationship with actress Hunter Schafer. Schafer’s revelation reignited conversations among fans and the media, and many people began to wonder about Rosalía’s sexual preference. Rather than placing a label on herself, the singer chose a different path. She offered her thoughts on the topic, prioritizing her freedom over public expectations.

Rosalía’s Sexual Preference and the Public Conversation

In an interview with Elle magazine, Rosalía addressed public speculation about her sexuality and the pressure to define herself. “No, I do not pressure myself. I think of freedom,” she shared. “That’s what guides me.”

Her comments came after years of public curiosity about her romantic life. She chose not to adhere to a specific label, reflecting her desire to remain true to herself. She feels no obligation to conform to public expectations.

Her statement emphasizes a critical perspective within the LGBTQIA+ community. Many people feel a similar sentiment. They prefer to live authentically without the need for a specific label. This highlights a nuanced understanding of identity. It shows that personal journeys often defy simple categories. Rosalía’s public stance contributes to a broader conversation. It supports the idea that identity is fluid and individual. It also comforts others who feel similar pressure.

The Relationship That Led to Clarification

The public conversation about Rosalía’s sexual preference gained momentum after actress Hunter Schafer confirmed their past relationship. In a 2024 interview with GQ, Schafer revealed that they were romantically involved for five months in 2019. Schafer explained that there had been much speculation for a long time. She felt it was a good time to get the information out and was happy to do that. Schafer also confirmed that she and Rosalía remain close friends. She describes Rosalía as “family, no matter what.”

This confirmation provided new context for many of Rosalía’s fans. Fans had speculated about their connection for years, and the relationship was the subject of online conversation. Schafer’s public disclosure was a catalyst for Rosalía to speak on the topic herself. Her comments provided a clear response to the media and fans. Her statement also reinforces the enduring and beautiful friendship they share. It shows that their connection transcended a romantic relationship.

A Public Figure’s Right to Privacy

Credit: Europa Press / MEGA

Rosalía’s choice to speak on her sexuality highlights a significant issue for public figures. Celebrities often face pressure to share private aspects of their lives. Rosalía’s response to the public interest is a model of empowerment. She chose to control her own narrative while still being honest about her life. Her approach is a powerful statement. She does not owe anyone an explanation of her identity.

Ultimately, Rosalía’s journey with her sexual preference is a personal one. The public conversation surrounding it only reinforces her message of freedom. Her story shows that navigating identity is a complex process. She encourages a deeper understanding. She believes people should live authentically without public pressure. Her decision contributes to a more accepting and open world. This is especially true for those who feel the need to define themselves.

Rosalía chose not to label her sexuality, prioritizing personal freedom. What are your thoughts on public figures who choose not to define their identity with a specific label?