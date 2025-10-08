Home > HUMAN INTEREST

New Study Reveals Why Lesbian Couples Divorce at Higher Rates Than Their Counterparts

BY:

Published 8 hours ago

Polysexual couple in bed
Credit: Pexels/Monstera Production

A new study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family finds that lesbian couples are significantly more likely to divorce than gay male or heterosexual couples. The research, titled “Same-Sex and Different-Sex Couples’ Divorce Risks: The Role of Cohabitation and Childbearing,” analyzed data from all legal unions between 2003 and 2020.

Advertisement

The results surprised everyone — including the research team that led the study. Here’s a closer look at the findings, which highlight two major life factors that impact the stability of lesbian marriages.

Why are lesbian marriages ending at a higher rate?
Couple holding hands
Credit: Unsplash

The study analyzed more than 5,300 same-sex couples, including about 3,412 female-female couples and 1,892 male-male pairings. It also examined over 450,000 different-sex couples. Within a decade of marriage, 41% of lesbian couples had divorced, compared with 27% of gay male couples and 22% of heterosexual couples. After adjusting for age, education, and nationality, researchers found that lesbian couples were more than twice as likely to divorce as heterosexual couples. They were also about 20% more likely to separate than gay male couples.

Advertisement

Lead author Maria Elina Ponkilainen, a doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki, said previous studies had documented the higher risk but hadn’t identified clear reasons. “Prior studies have shown that same-sex couples, especially female couples, have a higher divorce risk than different-sex couples across several countries. However, the explanations for female couples’ higher divorce risk are unclear,” Ponkilainen explained to PsyPost. With this in mind, the Finnish team set out to probe possible factors behind the trend, focusing on two big life events — moving in together and having children.

Moving in together and having kids can cause a world of problems.
Trans woman in a relationship
Credit: Pexels/Anna Tarazevich

One stereotype about lesbian relationships is summed up in the tongue-in-cheek “U-Haul joke” — the idea that women in queer relationships move in together right away. But the study found that timing isn’t about when couples move in; it’s about how long they live together before marrying. Same-sex couples who lived together longer before tying the knot had notably lower divorce risks.

Advertisement

Lesbian couples who cohabited for at least seven years before marriage had the lowest annual divorce rate — about 1.9% per year — compared with 0.9% for gay male couples. In contrast, couples who married within the same year of moving in saw much higher divorce rates, roughly 8.2% per year for lesbians.

Researchers also explored how children affect divorce risk. They analyzed two scenarios: couples who entered the marriage with children from previous relationships and couples who had a child together during the marriage. Across all couple types, having children from prior relationships increased the odds of divorce. Navigating stepparenting and blended family dynamics often adds extra strain. However, this effect was smaller for same-sex couples, especially lesbian spouses.

Advertisement

Babies born within a marriage usually strengthen relationships — but less so for lesbians. Having children didn’t lower divorce risk for lesbian couples as much as it did for straight couples. The researchers were surprised. They had expected shared parenthood to stabilize lesbian unions, especially given the effort and resources many two-mom families invest in having children.

Do you think having kids brings couples closer or adds more stress? Comment below!

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Porsha Williams Reveals She’s Dating a Man and Woman After Simon Guobadia Divorce [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
TVs showing top streaming services
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Queer, Cozy, and a Little Chaotic: The LGBTQIA+ Streaming Lineup for October

By: DM
Texas flag flying
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

5 Texas Universities Ban Classroom Discussions on Trans and Nonbinary Identities

By: DM
NFL Pride shield logo
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

NFL LGBTQIA+ Logo History: When the Shield Finally Went Rainbow

By: DM
Man dressed for pup play
NEWS

Pup Play 101: Understanding the Subculture Behind Collars and Packs

By: DM
Rainbow painted on street walkway
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

From Classroom to Global Movement: The Story of LGBTQIA+ History Month

By: DM
Sawyer Hemsley and his new boyfriend
NEWS

Crumbl Co-Founder Sawyer Hemsley Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Antonio Bruno

By: DM
Old gay couple walking in park
NEWS

Two Same-Sex Couples Shake up Season 10 of ‘Married at First Sight: UK’

By: DM
Khalid Performs at Rockefeller Plaza for Today's Show
CELEBRITY

Khalid Talks About Being Outed and Getting Real in New Music Video “Out of Body”

By: DM
Donald Trump and FBI director Kash Patel
NEWS

Fact-Check: FBI Names Trans People as Nihilistic Violent Extremist — Here’s What’s True

By: DM