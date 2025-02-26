BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 6 hours ago

Women truly are better together. If you didn’t know, many of society’s iconic figures were members of the LGBTQIA+. Because of this, we’d like to shed light on famous lesbians in history who left a memorable mark.

Sadly, before rainbow laws and the world’s acceptance of the queer movement (popularized around the 1960s/1970s), sexual minorities suffered at the hands of condemnation and erasure. In olden times, same-sex attraction was highly frowned upon. During that age, there was a lack of knowledge on the subject, leading to confusion labels and (in some cases) conversion camps.

Per History, medical professionals (seemingly) viewed homosexuality as a mental (and even physical) illness and developed various theories, including “testicle transplantation experiments in the 1920s during which gay men were castrated, then given ‘heterosexual’ testicles.” Additionally, the American Psychiatric Association once considered same-gender desire a “psychiatric disorder,” which sparked numerous techniques based on the ideology that gays could be “converted” straight.

Religious spaces heavily promoted this practice, where it was believed they could “pray” the “proclaimed” sinful act away. Although men (then) seemed to receive the brunt of discrimination, women on the spectrum were also criminalized for female-on-female activity. As a result, most were forced to hide in shame, only expressing their lustfulness behind closed doors.

Advertisement

With the increased visibility of the colorful community in the 21st century, individuals became more liberated about sexuality. While several of our SHEros’ greatness may have been wiped out due to their personal preferences, we couldn’t help but give those fallen legends their flowers.

Famous Lesbians in History Who Deserve the Utmost Recognition

1. Renée Vivien

Renée Vivien (also R. Vivien) was an esteemed poet from London, United Kingdom. She made waves during the Belle Époque period and gained acknowledgment as one of the best lesbian storytellers of the 20th century.

Advertisement

Vivien’s autobiographical collections were written in French. Following her breakout work, “Études et Préludes,” in 1901, she published 12 more. Many honor the mastermind’s poetry for its audacious detailing and musings of the queer experience. It appears Vivien had her fair share of heartbreak throughout her relationships with women, which she was transparent about in her writings. Reportedly, due to those troubles, she later suffered from alcohol abuse.

Vivien died in Paris from lung congestion. She was 32.

2. Mercedes de Acosta (1892 – 1968)

Mercedes de Acosta was a notorious poet, playwright, and novelist from New York City. Although recognized for her prominent literature, the prolific penwoman is also known for her unfiltered lesbian lifestyle (in an epoch where it wasn’t so common), which included a slew of “affairs” with fellow figures on Boardway and in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, her personal involvements (including her most publicized romance with actress Greta Garbo) majorly overshadowed her writing endeavors throughout the mid-to-latter part of her run. But it’s important to note Acosta’s outstanding way of painting a picture through her words. From stageplays to poetry books such as “Moods in 1919,” “Archways of Life” (1921), and “Streets and Shadows” (1922), she was reportedly a force to be reckoned with.

Her 1960 memoir “Here Lies the Heart” is a historical piece in gay culture, as she spoke candidly about her unashamed sexuality, which sparked quite the controversy from her (seemingly) closeted partners who felt exposed.

Acosta died in her hometown in 1968, only eight years after a brain tumor diagnosis. She was 76.

2. Gladys Bentley (1907 – 1960)

Advertisement

Gladys Bentley (also Barbara “Bobbie” Minton) was an illustrious blues singer, pianist, and drag king from Philadelphia, Pa. Around the 1920s and 1930s, she took the entertainment circuit by storm when she began performing at Harry Hansberry’s The Clam House, a high-profile gay speakeasy in New York City, in men’s attire. From there, she headlined Harlem’s Ubangi Club, furthering her road to musical success throughout the Harlem Renaissance.

Bentley was celebrated for defying gender norms, as she often delivered boisterous, comedic sets while dressed in tail coats and hats. The renowned songstress would woo her female audiences during each set. Due to her risqué appeal, it didn’t take long for Bentley’s fanbase to skyrocket. Although the early part of her career saw Bentley living as an open lesbian, the then-minister later penned a 1952 essay in Ebony magazine and alleged that her homosexuality had been “cured” through female hormones. At the time, she was married to a male cook, Charles Roberts.

Ultimately, her sudden death occurred in 1960 from pneumonia. Bentley was 52.

3. Audre Lorde (1934 – 1992)

Advertisement

Audre Lorde (later changed to Gamba Adisa) was a loud-and-proud writer, teacher, and revolutionist from New York City. Lorde used powerful poetry and prose to place a microphone on women’s inequality, black oppression, and lesbianism. The wordsmith’s unapologetic approach to speaking on these social injustices quickly catapulted her to elite status in the literary field, as her works offered a philosophical viewpoint on a slew of key issues in America.

Lorde’s stance on intersectional femininity broke barriers and bridged the gap for the silenced and shut-out, leaving a remarkable impact that would live on for generations to come. The “Kitchen Table: Women of Color Press” co-founder was well-known for “The First Cities” (1968), “Cables to Rage,” (1970), “From a Land Where Other People Live” (1972), “The Black Unicorn” (1978), and the award-winning “A Burst of Light” (1988).

Unfortunately, Lorde died after a years-long battle with breast cancer in 1992, which she documented in her 1980 book “The Cancer Journals.” She was 58. Lorde left behind two children, whom she (reportedly) shared with her gay ex-husband, Edwin Rollins, and a life partner, the now-late educator Dr. Gloria Joseph.

5. Lesley Gore (1946 – 2015)

Advertisement

Lesley Gore was a famed singer-songwriter from New York City. At only 16 years old, her acclaimed single “It’s My Party” thrust her to nationwide stardom when it topped the charts amid the release of her debut studio album, “I’ll Cry If I Want To” in 1963.

Produced by the late great Quincy Jones, Gore became a household hit, with songs like “Judy’s Turn to Cry,” “She’s a Fool,” and “You Don’t Own Me,” solidifying her position at the pinnacle of the industry. Her strong, unique voice was enough for the masses to want her to be seen and heard everywhere, as she soon landed television gigs. Later in life, Gore composed songs for numerous films, including 1980’s “Fame” and “Grace of My Heart” (1996). Throughout her career, she recorded around 13 studio albums.

Gore was a lesbian and began dating jewelry designer Lois Sasson in 1982. She died from lung cancer in 2015. Gore was 68.

Who are some famous lesbians in history that you admire? Comment below!

Advertisement