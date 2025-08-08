BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 36 minutes ago

A recent draft report from the United Nations has ignited global concern after repeating claims that gender dysphoria may be “socially contagious.” Reem Alsalem, the UN Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, compiled the report, which accuses a “concerted international push” of trying to erase women and undermine their legal protections. It frames gender-diverse identities as a threat to womanhood and suggests that trans youth are victims of ideological manipulation.

Advertisement

The report recycles language long used by anti-trans activists and gives weight to the discredited “trans social contagion theory.” Medical experts condemned the report for promoting fear over facts and disregarding the lived experiences of trans people. Although still a draft, the document reveals a disturbing trend. Institutions once renowned for defending human rights are adopting rhetoric that harms the very people they are meant to support.

What is the ‘Trans Social Contagion Theory’ and Why It Matters

In recent years, conversations about gender identity have gained visibility across social media, pop culture, and classrooms. As more young people come out as transgender or gender diverse, some critics have pushed the idea that this rise is a result of peer influence or online exposure. This claim, known as the “trans social contagion theory,” has been widely discredited by experts in psychology, medicine, and gender studies.

Advertisement

The “trans social contagion theory” suggests that transgender identities are a trend spreading through peer groups, especially among adolescents assigned female at birth. The theory implies that teens are identifying as trans not because of a deep, personal understanding of their gender, but because of social pressure, mental illness, or exposure to LGBTQIA+ content online.

The term gained mainstream attention in 2018 when Lisa Littman published a controversial PLOS ONE study, claiming that rapid-onset gender dysphoria, a term not recognized by any major medical organization, was caused by social influence. With no prior experience studying gender dysphoria, Littman surveyed parents from anti-trans websites like 4thwavenow, TransgenderTrend, and YouthTransCriticalProfessionals.

According to her study, 76.5% of the surveyed parents claimed “their child was incorrect in their belief of being transgender.” Once Littman’s research was published, the anti-trans community ran with the baseless claims. However, real experts called the study flawed. Experts have repeatedly debunked the theory, citing biased sampling, lack of trans youth input, and absence of clinical data. Major health organizations, including the American Psychological Association, reject the idea that being transgender is contagious.

Advertisement

The Real Risk Is Misinformation

The “trans social contagion theory” creates fear. It pathologizes identity, erases autonomy, and spreads misinformation disguised as concern. The UN draft shows how far the theory has spread — from fringe forums to global policy debates. Gender diversity has existed across cultures and throughout history. What has changed is that more young people feel safe enough to come out. Suggesting otherwise delegitimizes their experiences and pathologizes their identities.

Anti-trans theories such as these contribute to parents denying gender-affirming care, lawmakers pushing anti-trans bills, and schools removing inclusive materials. It creates the impression that being trans is a problem to be prevented rather than an identity to be respected. That stigma can fuel isolation, anxiety, and depression. Many teens already feel misunderstood. The “trans social contagion theory” adds another layer of doubt, often from the adults in their lives. To protect young people, we must listen to them. That starts with rejecting bad science, respecting lived experience, and refusing to let scare tactics shape public policy. Trans youth deserve support, not suspicion.

What are your thoughts on the “trans social contagion theory” and how it’s being used in public policy? Comment your thoughts below!

Advertisement