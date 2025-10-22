BY: Kara Johnson Published 1 day ago

Credit: Wilson Vitorino/Pexels

Halloween is just around the corner, which means the time for costume planning is here. This holiday is often called “Gay Christmas” for good reason. It has always been a powerful night for bold self-expression. Historically, it was a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community to step outside rigid social boundaries.

This festive season offers the perfect chance to be creative and pay tribute. Whether you prefer a historical icon or a fun pop culture moment, your options are truly limitless. You can honor the trailblazers who came before you or simply wear something completely fabulous. Get ready to find the one perfect solo costume that will let you shine and celebrate your true colors this spooky season.

Fa-boo-lous Solo Costume Looks

Rock Star Royalty: Freddie Mercury

Credit: Noah Naf/Unsplash

Freddie Mercury remains the ultimate rock icon and LGBTQIA+ legend. His style is instantly recognizable and very unforgettable. The classic look involves a white tank top, light-wash jeans, and a studded armband. Just add a thick mustache for the finishing touch.

Cult Classic Queen: Dr. Frank-N-Furter

Channel the chaotic energy of Dr. Frank-N-Furter from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” This look is a classic for a reason and instantly screams fabulous. You will need a black corset or bustier and some fabulous fishnet stockings. Complete the costume with dramatic makeup and high-heeled boots.

Modern Pop Diva: Lil Nas X

Pay homage to a contemporary icon with a look from one of Lil Nas X’s vibrant music videos. The “MONTERO” music video look is perfect and highly recognizable. Wear demon horns, feathered wings, and lots of striking silver jewelry. This costume is guaranteed to make a bold statement.

The Divine Miss M: Divine

Divine, the legendary drag queen and actor, is a true punk icon. Her signature look is all about shocking style and over-the-top glamour. Focus on a colorful dress, dramatic fake eyelashes, and sky-high hair. This choice is perfect for anyone wanting a truly camp and iconic costume.

Historical Trailblazer: Marsha P. Johnson

Marsha P. Johnson was a key figure in the Stonewall uprising and an advocate for trans rights. Dressing as her is a powerful way to honor queer history. Her vibrant style often included flowers in her hair and bright scarves. Keep the look joyful and celebratory to truly honor her legacy.

Warrior Princess Power: Xena

Credit: Alexander Mass/Unsplash

Xena is a classic queer-coded character celebrated for her strength and fighting spirit. This powerful costume requires a warrior’s bodysuit or dark leather armor pieces. Carry a sword or a chakram prop to complete the look. Embrace your inner fierce warrior for a look that is both sexy and strong.

Go On, Be a Hallow-Queen (or King, or Them)

Picking a Halloween costume as an LGBTQIA+ person is more than just choosing an outfit. It is an act of liberation and celebration. It connects you to a rich history of queer people using this holiday for self-expression. Whether you go glam, retro, or historic, choose a costume that makes you feel powerful and proud.

Remember that Halloween is one of the year’s safest and most festive days to explore identity. Your costume is a reflection of your personality and passions. Have fun with the process, use this night to be as visible as you want, and enjoy the biggest party of the queer calendar.

Which solo LGBTQIA+ icon are you planning to channel this Halloween, and what is the one must-have accessory for that look? Let us know in the comments.

