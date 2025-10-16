BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 1 day ago

Victoria’s Secret finally had its glow-up! After years of controversy and a hard reset, the lingerie giant is rewriting its story. The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came back louder, prouder, and a lot more self-aware. And the unofficial theme was giving, “Heavenly, but make it queer!”

A Night to Remember in New York

The brand has spent years rebuilding after a 2019 scandal that nearly ended the show for good. Former Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek faced backlash after a Vogue interview where he said transgender and plus-size models didn’t belong on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

“I think we address the way the market is shifting on a constant basis. If you’re asking if we’ve considered putting a transgender model in the show or looked at putting a plus-size model in the show, we have,” Razek stated. “We invented the plus-size model show in what was our sister division, Lane Bryant. Lane Bryant still sells plus-size lingerie, but it sells a specific range, just like every specialty retailer in the world sells a range of clothing. As do we. We market to who we sell to, and we don’t market to the whole world,” he continued.

He continued: “‘Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show?’ No. No, I don’t think we should. ‘Well, why not?’ Because the show is a fantasy.”

His comments set off boycotts and forced the company to face what it had ignored for too long.

The company went quiet for a few years, regrouping behind the scenes. Its comeback began in 2024 when transgender models Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani made history on the runway. This year, Victoria’s Secret widened the frame even more, enlisting more queer models and finally embracing the diversity audiences had been asking for all along.

Meet the Angels of 2025

Here are the LGBTQIA+ models who walked the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Alex Consani

Alex Consani returned to the runway with the confidence of someone who knows she’s part of fashion history. The 21-year-old model and social media favorite first made her Victoria’s Secret debut in 2024. This year, she stunned in a red piece, silk trousers, and beautiful metallic wings.

Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin Blackwell, the internet personality and model, brought energy that could light up the skyline. Known for her online wit and effortless charisma, Quenlin turned heads in a hot pink and black two-piece with a walk that dominated the runway.

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira, fresh off “Euphoria,” made her Victoria’s Secret debut in a red balconette bra and matching boyshorts with an oversized denim jacket. The actress and model radiated joy, serving body positivity without needing to say a word.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer, the pop star and LGBTQIA+ advocate, walked in a white corset paired with fluffly pink wings. Her strut said it all!

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell, a longtime angel and openly queer model, returned like a runway veteran reclaiming her crown. She walked the runway in a red sequin shirt with matching wings!

The New Era of Victoria’s Secret

This year’s show was about reclaiming fantasy through a new lens. The brand traded perfection for personality, exclusivity for celebration. All of the LGBTQIA+ models at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show owned it and transformed what the runway could mean for the brand giant! And for the first time in a long time, the audience saw a Victoria’s Secret that actually felt like heaven.

