BY: DM Published 23 hours ago

Credit: YouTube/Dan and Phil

Dan Howell and Phil Lester, the OG YouTube duo who have been making us laugh since the late 2000s, just answered the internet’s longest-running question. In a new video on their shared channel, the pair confirmed they’ve been romantically involved since they first met.

The two met and began collaborating in 2009, building massive followings on their separate channels, “danisnotonfire” (later “danisnotinteresting”) and “AmazingPhil.” Later, they launched several joint projects, including the long-running “Phil is not on fire” series and the “DanAndPhilGAMES” channel. Over the next decade, they spent so much time together that the romance rumors became inevitable. Now, the duo is coming clean and explaining why they kept their relationship private.

Dan Howell and Phil Lester admit they have always been a couple.

The reveal is short, real, and peak Dan & Phil. Howell opens the video with, “Alright, let’s get this over with. Are Dan and Phil in a relationship?” Lester replies, “Yes.” Howell jokes, “Alright, bye,” before settling into the rest of the conversation. The duo walks viewers through how their partnership began, why they kept it private for so long, and what it means for them now.

They said years of online speculation and the stress of keeping a secret — combined with a desire to live authentically after more than a decade of performing together — pushed them to share their truth. Howell admits they “fell into it hard and fast in 2009” and “just ended up living together.” Lester calls them “partners in everything.” Both made it clear they don’t plan to pivot into couple-vlogs. They followed the announcement with an Instagram selfie captioned, “Just two partners feeling grateful for everyone’s thoughtful messages and insane shitposts.”

They also opened up about why they kept the relationship private. Howell referenced fear rooted in his homophobic upbringing and the emotional toll of being outed or turned into content. “A big thing with sharing the details of your personal life is how it affects what you do,” Howell explained. “Because Dan and Phil, the comedy duo, and Dan and Phil, the gay boyfriends — it hits different.”

Dan and Phil have become more than YouTubers.

Credit: YouTube/Dan and Phil

They’re no longer just internet comedians — they’ve built a full-scale, multi-platform brand. Howell and Lester have hosted BBC Radio 1 shows, toured the world with live comedy and music events — including “Interactive Introverts” and their 2024–25 Terrible Influence tour — and produced charity livestreams that drew massive audiences. Howell wrote the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “You Will Get Through This Night” and launched a successful solo tour. Meanwhile, Lester has kept his AmazingPhil channel thriving. Together, they’ve added voice cameos, special projects, and a revamped gaming channel.

Public reaction to their latest confession has been massive. “This makes me feel like we’re not living in the WORST timeline. Finally some good f**king news,” one fan commented. While another wrote, “Listen. Not our business. Never been our business. Fully aware it’s parasocial. But after all these years, I’m both very, very happy for you both and feeling a bizarre sense of relief.”

