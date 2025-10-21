BY: DM Published 33 minutes ago

The NFL put its money where its mouth is, donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project — the leading suicide-prevention org for LGBTQIA+ young people. The league described the donation as part of its ongoing partnership to uplift queer youth and create safer spaces in sports. Here’s how the NFL continues to support LGBTQIA+ athletes and build long-term inclusion within the league.

The NFL Is Stepping up for the LGBTQIA+ Community in Major Ways

Credit: NFL.com

Carl Nassib — the player whose coming-out moment helped spark the partnership — announced the donation on “Good Morning Football.” “I’m happy to announce that the NFL is continuing its support by making a $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project,” Nassib said on the NFL Network’s morning show. “Young LGBTQIA+ people are four times more likely to harm themselves, and The Trevor Project provides lifesaving support to these kids. This $100,000 goes directly to that organization to continue the work. Huge thank you to the NFL — it’s a really positive step.”

When Nassib came out in 2021, he pledged $100,000 to The Trevor Project. The NFL matched that donation, and the partnership has continued with annual contributions, staff training, and public inclusion campaigns, the league said in a press release. Leaders emphasize that this commitment extends beyond one check. They’ve brought in Trevor Project experts to educate staff and pledged to keep highlighting LGBTQIA+ stories through ongoing programming and outreach.

“The work that The Trevor Project does to support LGBTQIA+ youth and mental health is outstanding and we’re excited to continue our work with an organization making an impact in countless lives around the world,” said Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

The Trevor Project Has Supported the LGBTQIA+ Community for Decades

Organizers expressed gratitude for the NFL’s donation in a press release. “The NFL’s generous support of our life-affirming work not only helps us expand our crisis services for LGBTQIA+ youth across the country and world, but it also sends a message of love and acceptance to young people who may interact with the brand,” said Leah Kartun, Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Trevor Project.

The donation builds on the NFL’s wider commitment to LGBTQIA+ inclusion. The league has launched public campaigns like the “Football is Gay” Pride ad that aired after Carl Nassib came out, and it continues to engage in team-level and civic partnerships. Those efforts include work tied to the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center and collaborations with advocacy groups such as GLAAD and Covenant House.

The Trevor Project is the U.S.’s largest suicide-prevention and crisis-intervention nonprofit focused on LGBTQIA+ young people. It provides free, confidential, 24/7 crisis services (phone, chat, and text) for people generally ages 13 to 24 — and it also partners on the federal 988 Lifeline to provide LGBTQIA+-specialized responses when requested. The Trevor Project also offers public education, training for schools and clinicians, research and data reports on LGBTQIA+ youth mental health.

