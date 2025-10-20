BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Kim Petras isn’t here for double standards. The Grammy-winning pop star built her career on playful, provocative pop songs. Now she’s calling out how the world still flinches at sexual expression, especially from queer artists.

Advertisement

Her recent interview with Pride and lyrics make that clear. She believes sexuality shouldn’t be policed or hidden. The “Slut Pop” singer is leaning into the freedom that comes with self-expression. She’s urging LGBTQIA+ people to stop apologizing for embracing sex positivity.

Calling Out Censorship and Celebrating Queer Expression

Petras has always pushed back against the idea that sexuality and artistry can’t coexist. She’s seen firsthand how platforms and gatekeepers tend to sanitize anything too sexual, especially with this current administration.

Advertisement

“I’m making music with amazing friends and having so much fun. That’s the best part of it! I just want to push pop forward. I just feel like it’s my time to not care about anything but what I think the future is,” she told Pride.

Petras wants LGBTQIA+ people to embrace sex positivity as a form of power, not something to be ashamed of. To her, open conversation about sex is part of living authentically.

Advertisement

“Censorship is trying to kill everyone. Censorship is bad. Shout out ‘Slut Pop!’ I’ll say it however, I don’t care. It’s so important to talk about stuff in general,” Petras said. “Talk about sex! Why is everyone so awkward about it? Why are you being weird?”

Her stance is refreshingly direct. She doesn’t ask for approval to sing about sex; she owns it. For Petras, desire isn’t something to defend. It’s a natural part of her art and her identity, and she’s tired of pretending it needs to be censored.

Advertisement

“I Like Ur Look” and the Power of Desire

Petras’ new single “I Like Ur Look” picks up right where her sex-positive message left off. The song is a playful, confident nod to attraction on an electric-pop beat. It’s flirty and bold. She celebrates desire in a way that feels both cheeky and deeply authentic. The single will be on her upcoming album.

That message hits differently right now. The current administration has made it harder for queer people and anyone with reproductive organs to feel in control of their bodies. Laws and policies are being used to restrict autonomy, erase identity, and silence open conversation about sex. In that climate, being sexually positive is now a form of resistance.

Advertisement

Petras knows that pleasure and pride go hand in hand. Her music reminds queer people that joy, attraction, and confidence are not things to hide. When she sings about desire, she’s defending the right to exist fully, without shame or fear. In a country trying to control bodies and silence voices, that kind of honesty feels revolutionary.

The star wants queer people to stop treating sexuality like a secret. Talking about sex should feel natural, confident, and fun. If her songs make people blush, that just means she’s doing her job.

Advertisement

What do you think about Kim Petras’ message on sex positivity and queer expression? Share your thoughts in the comments below.