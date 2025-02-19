Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan to Headline WorldPride Music Festival in Washington D.C.

BY: Walker Published 40 seconds ago

Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan were announced as the headliners for WorldPride Festival 2025 in Washington, D.C.

“I’m so excited to perform at WorldPride in DC,” Sivan told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “At a time when community is more important than ever, celebrating love and pride feels like a necessity. Pride is all about joy, resilience, and making unforgettable memories, and I’m excited to be a part of this year’s celebrations.”

Set to join Lopez and Sivan are RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, Raye, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Purple Disco Machine, Essel, Aluna, Anabel Englund, Anne Louise, Betty Who, Coco & Breezy, Crush Club, Dombresky presents Disco Dom, Hayla, Kaleena Zanders, Karsten Sollors, Leland + Friends, LP Giobbi, Matt Suave, Patrick Mason, Sasha Colby, Slayyyter, Spencer Brown, Trisha Paytas and Ty Sunderland.

Tickets will be available later this week. Produced by Dreamland’s Jake Resnicow, WorldPride Music Festival will represent “a moment the world will remember,” says Resnicow. He added, “With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before. Hosting this festival in our nation’s capital makes it even more powerful — it’s not just a party; it’s a global movement.”

His words carry extra weight considering the event will take place in Washington D.C. during the current President Trump administration, which has moved swiftly in its attacks on the transgender community and diversity, inclusion and equality initiatives that negatively impact the LGBTQ community. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ community organizations, ensuring the festival’s impact extends beyond its two days of programming.

WorldPride Music Festival – a milestone 50th anniversary celebration scheduled to take place June 6-7 at Washington D.C.’s RFK Festival Grounds.

