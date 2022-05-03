Whoopi Goldberg Passionately Sounds Off Over Supreme Court Abortion Debate: ‘This Is My Body'

Whoopi Goldberg did NOT hold back when it came to her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s draft ruling which would overturn Roe v. Wade.

via NYP:

The 66-year-old — who has previously discussed an illegal abortion she had as a teenager — became enraged after broaching the topic on Tuesday’s edition of the women-helmed talk show.

“You got people telling me I gotta wear a mask, or don’t wear a mask, or do this,” Goldberg raged, raising her voice and taking over the conversation from her co-hosts. “Everybody wants to tell me what to do! This is my body!”

“My doctor, and myself, and my child — that’s who makes the decision [about abortion],” the EGOT legend defiantly declared, appearing to hold back tears.

“Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands,” she further fumed. “We got tired of tripping over [other] women in public bathrooms who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go.”

Referencing Roe v. Wade, which became the law of the land in 1973, Goldberg stated: “It came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean. It has nothing to do about your religion. This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue.”

The daytime star went on to insist that “getting an abortion is not easy.”

“It is a hard, awful decision that people make,” the “Ghost” Oscar winner avowed. “If you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start the conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you,’ if you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not, and that is not OK.”

Meanwhile, co-host Joy Behar also expressed outrage over the leaked Supreme Court draft, claiming it could be the beginning of “facism.”

“My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe … Brown v. Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit. So I see fascism down the line here,” she theorized.

Behar, 79, added that she was so worried about the news that she awoke in the middle of the night and was unable to get back to sleep.

Back in 1991, Goldberg wrote an essay for Angela Bonavoglia’s book “The Choices We Made The Choices We Made: Twenty-Five Women and Men Speak Out About Abortion,” detailing an abortion she had at the age of 14 — before Roe v. Wade became legal.

“I talked to nobody. I panicked. I sat in hot baths,” Goldberg wrote. “I drank these strange concoctions girls told me about — something like Johnnie Walker Red with a little bit of Clorox, alcohol, baking soda (which probably saved my stomach) and some sort of cream. You mixed it all up. I got violently ill.”

“At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did,” she emotionally added.

Watch what Whoopi had to say below.

