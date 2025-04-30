Home > NEWS

Mary J. Blige Sued for $5 Million by Misa Hylton Over Alleged Album Sabotage and Contract Interference

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Mary J. Blige is being sued by longtime friend and stylist Misa Hylton, over allegedly derailing Vado‘s career and forcing him to back out of a management deal.

In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Hylton alleges that MJB has attempted to sabotage her business relationship with Vado via her M.I.S.A Management company, saying that Blige’s company, Beautiful Life Productions, interfered with Vado and Hylton’s signed management agreement, which would entitle her agency to 20% of the rapper’s earnings. Hylton believes Blige used her influence to “isolate Vado and steer him away from the contract.”

Documents claim that Blige attempted to persuade Vado to break his management agreement with Hylton during “private yacht gatherings, hotel meetings and exclusive events,” where Misa nor her M.I.S.A. Management representatives were present. It also alleges that Blige’s head security guard — described as her boyfriend — also wanted to sign Vado and told him he would “lose out on opportunities” if he stayed with M.I.S.A.

Vado signed with M.I.S.A Management on July 25, 2023 and later signed with Beautiful Life Productions on October 1, 2023. Paperwork claims that, in private messages, Blige said that she would not release Vado’s album — which he completed July 2024 — or allow him to tour “as long as he stayed with M.I.S.A.”

Hylton argues that Blige shelving Vado’s album left the artist in “economic servitude,” unable to repay advances tied to his recording deal or make any real money for himself. They’re currently seeking $5 million in damages for breach of contract, emotional distress and interference with business relationships.

via: Vibe

