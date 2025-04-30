Ariana Grande And Mariah Carey Have A Collaboration Coming On Barbra Streisand’s Stacked New Album

BY: Walker Published 27 seconds ago

Barbra Streisand has been at it for decades and the legend isn’t stopping now: Today (April 30), she announced The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, a new album filled with collaborations.

A sequel to 2014’s Billboard 200-topping album Partners (which made her the only artist to have a No. 1 album in six different decades), this new project also features a cross-genre, cross-generational list of duet partners. And some of the names on this tracklist are likely to leave more than a few jaws on the floor.

There are duets with classic rock royalty, including Sir Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor and Sting (separately); Irish rocker Hozier; Icelandic jazz singer-songwriter Laufey; English crooner Sam Smith; country hitmaker Tim McGraw; Josh Groban, fresh off his celebrated Broadway stint in Sweeney Todd (he also appeared on her 2014 Partners album); and British soul mainstay Seal. Plus, there’s a collab with not just one but two vocally dynamic divas – Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande — that is sure to set the Internet aflame when it lands.

Advertisement

The first taste of the album, Streisand’s duet with Hozier, is already here. Listen to their take on Roberta Flack’s 1972 Hot 100 No. 1, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” below.

“Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision. To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise,” Hozier said in a statement. “Ewan MacColl’s ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’, made famous by the stunning Roberta Flack recording, has always mystified me. It is, to me, one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. Like so many, I was deeply saddened to hear of her recent passing. Along with the honor I have to sing on this record with Barbra, I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack’s incredible legacy.”

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy,” Streisand said in a statement. “My new album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

Advertisement

Check out the full tracklist for The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two below. The album is produced by Walter Afanasieff and Peter Asher, with orchestrations provided by William Ross and David Campbell. Streisand and Jay Landers, her longtime A&R executive, are the album’s executive producers.

THE FIRST TIME EVER I SAW YOUR FACE with Hozier

MY VALENTINE with Paul McCartney

TO LOSE YOU AGAIN with Sam Smith

THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU with Bob Dylan

LETTER TO MY 13 YEAR OLD SELF with Laufey

ONE HEART, ONE VOICE with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande

I LOVE US with Tim McGraw

SECRET O’ LIFE with James Taylor

FRAGILE with Sting

WHERE DO I GO FROM YOU? with Josh Groban

LOVE WILL SURVIVE with Seal

via: Billboard