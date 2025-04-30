Brian McKnight Sues Jaguar Wright Over Claim He Abused Ex-Wife And Prostitutes

BY: Walker Published 11 minutes ago

Brian McKnight has filed a lawsuit against fellow R&B singer Jaguar Wright over claims she allegedly made regarding his past relationship with ex-wife, Julie McKnight.

The singer just filed the suit against Jaguar for a bunch of things she’s been saying about him online … which he says are blatant lies.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Brian claims Jaguar went on social media and alleged McKnight was hiring prostitutes and physically abusing them during sexual encounters. He says that never happened.

What’s more, Brian claims Jaguar also alleged he was an abusive husband to his ex-wife Julie McKnight, who Jaguar claims is her cousin. Brian says he never abused his ex-wife and had no idea about her alleged relation to Jaguar.

It’s worth noting … Jaguar has also made allegations against Jay-Z and Beyonce, going on Piers Morgan’s show and claiming the Carters had more “victims” than Diddy. Piers ended up apologizing for airing his interview with Jaguar after getting a threat from Jay-Z and Beyonce’s legal team.

Brian claims Jaguar knew she was lying about him but proceeded to smear his name online anyway … and he’s going after her for damages.

via: TMZ

