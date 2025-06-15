Home > NEWS

Politicians React to ‘Horrific’ Shooting of 2 Minnesota Lawmakers [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 36 minutes ago

Senator Chuck Schumer stated that the deadly shooting of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, along with the shooting of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, is a result of “hate and violent rhetoric.”

Politicians are speaking out in the wake of the tragic shooting of two Democratic Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

In a press conference on Saturday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park residence, and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot at their Champlin home early Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Walz called the attack an “act of targeted political violence.”

Hortman and her husband were both killed. Hoffman and his wife are both recovering from their gunshot wounds in the hospital. Walz said they are “cautiously optimistic” Hoffman and his wife will “survive this assassination attempt.”

Following the abhorrent shooting, political figures took to social media to condemn the attack.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump released a statement, calling the attack a “terrible shooting.” Per the statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI are “investigating the situation.”

Former President Joe Biden also reacted to the shooting, sharing a statement that read: “This heinous attack motivated by politics should never happen in America. We must give hate and extremism no safe harbor and we must all unite against political violence as a nation. Jill and I are sending strength to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy during an unimaginable time.”

Former 2024 presidential candidate and former California senator, Kamala Harris, spoke out, calling the attack “horrifying.”

“Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in our nation,” she wrote in part. “Elected officials must be safe to do their job on behalf of the people. The hate and division that dominate our political discourse must end.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the “ghastly targeted shootings,” which he described as “not just horrific” but “acts of political extremism and an assault on our democracy itself.”

“This is where hate and violent rhetoric lead,” Schumer added. “We must stand united against political violence in all forms — and bring those responsible to swift and full justice. My heart aches for the victims and their families.”

US Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar said she was “heartbroken and horrified” by the violent attack in her home state. She praised Hortman’s legacy and opened up about their friendship.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords — who was shot in a 2011 assassination attempt — wrote that she’s “devastated” over the fatal shooting of her friend.

Advertisement

“My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well. An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself,” she said in part. “Leaders must speak out and condemn the fomenting violent extremism that threatens everything this country stands for.

Meanwhile, former first lady of California Maria Shriver shared a lengthy, empassioned statement on her social media accounts, in which she described the shooting of Hortman and her husband as “cold-blooded assassination” and called the gunman a “coward.”

“My fellow Americans, peace is our only way forward,” she wrote. “At this moment may we pause and hold this family, their extended family, and their friends in a collective embrace. No doubt other lawmakers around our country are terrified and with good reason. Everyone is terrified.”

Shriver added that her “hope” for Americans who are protesting Trump’s policies today “will do so peacefully and calmly” and that “we will all condemn political violence, hate speech, name calling –all of it.”

Advertisement

“It has no place in our public square, no place in our culture. Condemn it in every way,” she continued. “My hope is that today we will all stop and realize that the tempers, the rage, the anger, the vitriol — it’s all brought us to this moment. This moment must end. This moment cannot go on. No one is safe in this moment. May we hold these families close. May we hold our own families close.”

Read on for more reactions from political figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to authorities, when the gunman arrived at Hortman’s home, he was impersonating a police officer, and was driving an SUV that looked similar to a police vehicle. Police also discovered flyers for the “No Kings” anti-Trump protests in the car. Authorities later identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter, and a manhunt is going.

The FBI announced that it’s offering a $50,000 reward for any information “leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance L. Boelter.”

While the motive is still unclear, a law enforcement official told CNN that police discovered a hit list of nearly 70 names, including pro-abortion rights advocates and abortion providers, along with Minnesota lawmakers and those in other states. Police also reportedly found a Father’s Day card that was addressed to the suspect, which was full of ammunition.

Advertisement

According to Minnesota officials, per CNN, Boelter works at Praetorian Guard Security Services.

On the security company’s website, Boelter is listed as the Director of Security Patrols, and has experience working in “security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.”

Per Praetorian Guard Security Services, Boelter has “ground experiences combined with training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. Military, and “has worked for the largest U.S. oil refining company, the world’s largest food company based in Switzerland and the world’s largest convenience retailer based in Japan.”

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Peter Facinelli’s Daughter Reveals She Saw Him Looking for Women Her Age on Raya, Says Ex Jennie Garth [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Shares Graves’ Disease Diagnosis

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

American Idol Winner Jamal Roberts Responds to Fan Speculation About Carrie Underwood Support [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

CNN’s Stephanie Elam Emotionally Details Final Text From Ananda Lewis

By: LBS STAFF
LGBTQIA young people
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Gen Z Is the Queerest Generation yet—here’s What the Numbers Say

By: DM
Christine McGuinness
CELEBRITY

Christine McGuinness Says She’s a “Free Spirit” When It Comes to Sexuality

By: DM
Khalid
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Welcome Home: Khalid Delivers Emotional Performance at First-Ever Pride Show

By: DM
Fire Island
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Before It Was a Party, It Was a Protest: The Real Story of Fire Island

By: DM
NEWS

Britney Spears Slams Two of Her Exes: ‘I Loved Their Dogs More Than Them’

By: LBS STAFF
Pulse memorial
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

From Grief to Action: Pulse Remembrance Is About More Than Grief, It’s a Call to Action

By: DM